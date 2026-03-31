LAFC vs. Orlando City: What to know, how to watch | Matchday 6

LAFC 's season-opening, five-game unbeaten streak will be put to the test Saturday evening when they host Orlando City on Matchday 6.

Record

1st in Western Conference

13 points, 4W-0L-1D

What to know

After breaking the record for the longest shutout streak to start an MLS season (450 minutes) with a 0-0 draw at Austin FC, LAFC look to return to winning ways during Matchday 6.

That defensive form, anchored by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, has led the club to the top of the Western Conference standings.

Yet, after a stellar spell to end 2025, Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min are still looking to rekindle their connection in 2026. They've combined for just 1g/5a in league play.

Outside of MLS, the Black & Gold have advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, where they will meet LIGA MX giants Cruz Azul.

This all unfolds under new head coach Marc Dos Santos. He was appointed in the offseason after being an assistant under former manager Steve Cherundolo.

Who to watch

Son Heung-Min: Fresh off international duty with South Korea, the former Tottenham Hotspur star is seeking his first goal of the 2026 MLS campaign.

Fresh off international duty with South Korea, the former Tottenham Hotspur star is seeking his first goal of the 2026 MLS campaign. Hugo Lloris: With five straight clean sheets, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France is enjoying a historic spell between the sticks to start the new season.

With five straight clean sheets, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France is enjoying a historic spell between the sticks to start the new season. Denis Bouanga: The three-time MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI forward is LAFC's all-time leading scorer with 106 goals in 161 matches across all competitions.

The three-time MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI forward is LAFC's all-time leading scorer with 106 goals in 161 matches across all competitions. David Martínez: The rising Venezuelan international seems to be enjoying a breakout season, tallying four goals in nine appearances across all competitions.

The rising Venezuelan international seems to be enjoying a breakout season, tallying four goals in nine appearances across all competitions. Ryan Porteous: The Scottish international has emerged as LAFC's backline anchor while Aaron Long recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.

Predicted XI