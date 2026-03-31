LAFC vs. Orlando City: What to know, how to watch | Matchday 6

LAFC's season-opening, five-game unbeaten streak will be put to the test Saturday evening when they host Orlando City on Matchday 6.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, April 4 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
Record
- 1st in Western Conference
- 13 points, 4W-0L-1D
What to know
After breaking the record for the longest shutout streak to start an MLS season (450 minutes) with a 0-0 draw at Austin FC, LAFC look to return to winning ways during Matchday 6.
That defensive form, anchored by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, has led the club to the top of the Western Conference standings.
Yet, after a stellar spell to end 2025, Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min are still looking to rekindle their connection in 2026. They've combined for just 1g/5a in league play.
Outside of MLS, the Black & Gold have advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, where they will meet LIGA MX giants Cruz Azul.
This all unfolds under new head coach Marc Dos Santos. He was appointed in the offseason after being an assistant under former manager Steve Cherundolo.
Who to watch
- Son Heung-Min: Fresh off international duty with South Korea, the former Tottenham Hotspur star is seeking his first goal of the 2026 MLS campaign.
- Hugo Lloris: With five straight clean sheets, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France is enjoying a historic spell between the sticks to start the new season.
- Denis Bouanga: The three-time MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI forward is LAFC's all-time leading scorer with 106 goals in 161 matches across all competitions.
- David Martínez: The rising Venezuelan international seems to be enjoying a breakout season, tallying four goals in nine appearances across all competitions.
- Ryan Porteous: The Scottish international has emerged as LAFC's backline anchor while Aaron Long recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.
Predicted XI
Several LAFC players are returning from international duty. Will that cause Dos Santos to rotate his XI or stick with his preferred team?
Record
- 13th in Eastern Conference
- 3 points, 1W-4L-0D
What to know
Orlando City made waves during the March international window, announcing French forward Antoine Griezmann will join the club in July from LaLiga's Atlético Madrid. Until then, the Lions are on the prowl for their second win of the 2026 season after losing four of their first five matches.
Interim head coach Martín Perelman leads the group, following the team's split with longtime head coach Óscar Pareja after three losses in as many games.
They will look to build form through returning internationals, including Croatian winger Marco Pašalić and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, who is in contention for Canada's starting role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Can the Lions start to bank points ahead of Griezmann's arrival? That will be the goal this weekend at BMO Stadium.
Who to watch
- Marco Pašalić: The Designated Player stayed close to home through the March international window, representing Croatia as they faced Colombia and Brazil at nearby Camping World Stadium.
- Martín Ojeda: The Argentine midfielder has two goals in his last four appearances. During the offseason, he was rewarded with a long-term contract extension.
- Maxime Crépeau: Fresh off an international window with Canada, Crépeau will backstop his new side against the club he won an MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double with in 2022.
- Braian Ojeda: As he gets set to represent Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup, the former Real Salt Lake midfielder has settled in nicely with his new club.
- Duncan McGuire: If the Lions are to turn things around, they'll need McGuire to start bagging goals. He scored 24 goals across the 2023-24 campaigns.
Predicted XI
Fresh off a 5-0 defeat at Supporters' Shield leaders Nashville SC, Orlando would likely be satisfied with a road draw against LAFC. That means defensive solidity is at a premium for Perelman's side.
LAFC have built a fortress at BMO Stadium, and the backline hasn't taken a wrong step this season. That prowess will continue to be the home side's edge in this match, while Son's hunger for a first MLS goal of 2026 stands out as a difference-maker.