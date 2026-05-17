Last-gasp Guilherme! Houston star nets game-winner vs. Whitecaps

The Brazilian winger, a marquee Designated Player acquisition from Brazilian Série A side Santos FC ahead of the 2026 MLS season, scored the stoppage-time winner to lead Houston Dynamo FC to a 1-0 win over current Supporters' Shield leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Shell Energy Stadium Saturday night.

“There is not a lot he can’t do,” Olsen told the press after the match. “Right foot, left foot, he can provide, he can serve, he is good in the air, he is a great athlete, and he is a great soccer player…”