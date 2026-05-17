Last-gasp Guilherme! Houston star nets game-winner vs. Whitecaps

Guilherme was signed for moments like these.
The Brazilian winger, a marquee Designated Player acquisition from Brazilian Série A side Santos FC ahead of the 2026 MLS season, scored the stoppage-time winner to lead Houston Dynamo FC to a 1-0 win over current Supporters' Shield leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Shell Energy Stadium Saturday night.
“There is not a lot he can’t do,” Olsen told the press after the match. “Right foot, left foot, he can provide, he can serve, he is good in the air, he is a great athlete, and he is a great soccer player…”
“It is not just about his talent, we all know how talented he is. It is about, ‘Can we put him in the best position and situation for our group?’”
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Man for the moment
With the match in the balance, Guilherme beat Aziel Jackson off the dribble before blasting a near-post shot past Isaac Boehmer, who had entered the match after Yohei Takaoka was shown a red card in the 64th minute.
One of several high-profile offseason signings made by Houston, Guilherme paces the squad in goal contributions (7g/5a), a year removed from winning the 2025 Campeonato Paulista Golden Boot (10 goals) with Santos.
Guilherme's heroics helped Houston move into fifth place in the Western Conference ahead of a trip to the LA Galaxy on May 23 (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV) for their final match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.