World Cup bound? Zavier Gozo sparks RSL comeback victory in Rocky Mountain Cup

Could Zavier Gozo be on his way to the 2026 FIFA World Cup ?

At the same time, many fans have already cast their ballot for Gozo to represent RSL at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in late July.

Although Gozo is yet to receive his first senior call-up, many are calling on head coach Mauricio Pochettino to take a flyer on the breakout youngster at this summer's World Cup.

The 19-year-old Real Salt Lake homegrown put together his latest case for selection to the USMNT squad, sparking a 2-1 Rocky Mountain Cup comeback victory over rivals Colorado Rapids at America First Field Saturday with his fourth goal in as many games.

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Breakout star

Arriving in the box to equalize for RSL heading into halftime, Gozo netted his joint-team-leading sixth goal of the season. After becoming the youngest player to score a brace in club history midweek, he also continues to lead the team in goal contributions with 6g/4a.

"He's had three games where he's been running in the red. How does a young man like that [keep going]? It's because he doesn't want to let his teammates down," praised head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

"In doing so, when you give to the team, it's amazing how the soccer gods will really celebrate you as an individual. He's had a fantastic week."

The win pushed Mastroeni's side to third place in the Western Conference (8W-4L-1D record; 25 points), within four points of leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

With RSL teammate Diego Luna likely to earn a trip to his first World Cup, spots are limited on Pochettino's final 26-man squad to be announced on May 26 at Pier 17 in New York City live on FOX.