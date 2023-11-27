Matchday

LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo FC: How to watch, stream Western Conference Final

Defending champions LAFC (No. 3) host resurgent Houston Dynamo FC (No. 4) in Saturday's single-elimination Western Conference Final, placing the clubs on the verge of reaching MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

  • BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

While the Black & Gold might be the odds-on favorite at BMO Stadium, Houston swept the regular-season series with a 4-0 home victory and 1-0 road result that unfolded four days apart in June. 

The winner of this Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs showdown, based on the regular-season standings, will travel to the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between FC Cincinnati (No. 1) and Columbus Crew (No. 3).

  • Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Conference Semifinal: 1-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC

Dénis Bouanga continued his torrid scoring streak in last weekend's 1-0 victory at Seattle Sounders FC in the Western Conference Semifinals, netting his 37th goal of the season across all competitions. The MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, combined with seven saves by goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, ended the hosts’ streak of 19 unbeaten playoff games at home.

LAFC are looking to become the first club to win consecutive MLS Cup titles since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12. There are also uncertain futures around veteran stars Carlos Vela and Giorgio Chiellini, adding intrigue for head coach Steve Cherundolo's team.

Saturday's clash will be LAFC's 52nd match this year, and it's their last chance at a trophy in 2023.

  • Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Real Salt Lake
  • Conference Semifinal: 1-0 win vs. Sporting Kansas City

Houston's upturn continued Sunday night at Shell Energy Stadium via a 1-0 Western Conference Semifinal victory over Sporting Kansas City. Franco Escobar scored the lone goal, latching onto Héctor Herrera's inswinging corner kick with a powerful header in the 39th minute. And goalkeeper Steve Clark proved clutch when called upon. 

The Dynamo, led by first-year head coach Ben Olsen, are in their first Western Conference Final since 2017, a remarkable turnaround from last year's 13th-place finish in the West (25 of 28 teams overall). The underdog role will likely suit the group just fine, though, after twice beating LAFC this year. 

Should Houston advance, they'd be one match away from adding a second trophy this year. They previously won the US Open Cup over Inter Miami CF.

