LAFC vs. Club América: How to watch, stream preseason friendly

Two of North America's premier teams will clash when LAFC host LIGA MX giants Club América in a preseason friendly Tuesday night.
How to watch and stream
When
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
LAFC will use this match as prep for their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One opener at the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 18. Their MLS slate begins Feb. 22 against Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
A portion of match proceeds will be donated to support ongoing fire relief and recovery efforts in the Los Angeles area.
A year removed from finishing atop the Western Conference standings, LAFC should again be an MLS Cup contender in 2025.
The Black & Gold's midfield is reworked with Mark Delgado (trade with LA Galaxy), Odin Thiago Holm (loan from Celtic FC) and Igor Jesus (transfer from Estrela Amadora) all arriving this winter.
LAFC's front three of Olivier Giroud, Denis Bouanga and David Martínez brings firepower, while former World Cup champion Hugo Lloris anchors the backline in front of veteran stalwarts Aaron Long and Ryan Hollingshead.
Led by manager André Jardine, Club América have won more trophies than any other team in Mexico. They've won three straight LIGA MX titles (16 total) and a continent-best seven Concacaf Champions Cups.
Las Aguilas, which feature former MLS standouts midfielder Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy) and Brian Rodriguez (LAFC), lost to Inter Miami CF during a penalty-kick shootout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas earlier this preseason.