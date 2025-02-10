LAFC vs. Club América: How to watch, stream preseason friendly

Two of North America's premier teams will clash when LAFC host LIGA MX giants Club América in a preseason friendly Tuesday night.

How to watch and stream

When

Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

Where

BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

LAFC will use this match as prep for their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One opener at the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 18. Their MLS slate begins Feb. 22 against Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).