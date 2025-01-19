Lionel Messi scores in Inter Miami CF preseason win over Club América

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the 2025 preseason, as Inter Miami CF rallied to beat LIGA MX powerhouse Club América 3-2 on penalties in their preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night.

The former FC Barcelona trio of Messi, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba combined to level for the Herons in the 34th minute. Alba sought out Suarez at the back post, and the legendary Uruguayan clipped a ball in front of goal, which Messi headed home.

That came just three minutes after the reigning LIGA MX champions broke the stalemate with Henry Martín crashing the back post to tap in a pass from former LAFC winger Brian Rodriguez.

Messi’s goal was his first under new manager Javier Mascherano a year after 36 goal contributions (20g/16a) in just 19 matches en route to being named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Las Águilas regained their lead as Israel Reyes capitalized on a defensive miscue in the 53rd minute, but Tomás Avilés equalized at the death for Inter Miami, heading in a sublime corner kick by Julian Gressel.

The match would be decided by a penalty kick shootout and recently-signed Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo made a pair of saves and 17-year-old homegrown Santi Morales scored the decisive penalty as the Herons won the shootout, 3-2.