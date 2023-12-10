LAFC trophyless in 2023 after MLS Cup loss: “The disappointment sits deep”

COLUMBUS, Ohio – LAFC ’s excellence this year was built, as much as anything, on control: Organization, tactical superiority, mastery of game states, leverage over opponents in key spots at key moments.

An early loss of control against the Columbus Crew was their undoing in Saturday’s MLS Cup final at Lower.com Field, conceding two goals in a four-minute span amid an overall subpar first-half performance. That left the Black & Gold chasing the game for the first time in more than two months, a hole ultimately too big to dig out of despite a tenacious late rally to cut the deficit in half and push the hosts right until the final whistle.

“Did Columbus deserve to win tonight? Yes, they did. They played a fantastic game,” said head coach Steve Cherundolo after the 2-1 loss, LAFC's 53rd match this season. “Do I think they're better than us? No. I think they're better than us tonight. We made a couple of errors defensively that led to their two goals, and that's pretty much it.

“That's how these games are decided, and I think we didn't have enough good performances from our guys tonight, with and without the ball. You cannot expect to win a final just showing up for one half, and you compete on the same level for just one half.”

Pen or no pen?

The game’s path was set half an hour in, when referee Armando Villarreal pointed to the spot for a handball in LAFC’s penalty box on Diego Palacios, allowing Cucho Hernández to rifle the opening goal past Maxime Crépeau in front of the teeming throngs of Crew partisans in the Nordecke supporters’ section.

It was the first time the defending champs trailed in a match in over two months, dating back to the early minutes of an eventual 5-1 win over Minnesota United FC on Oct. 4, their third-to-last regular-season game.

Did the ball hit Palacios’ chest before hitting his arm? That’s how LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington saw it.

“What I saw, it definitely hit his chest and then hit his arm. I wish I could look at you and tell you I know what a handball is anymore,” a rueful Thorrington later said outside the team’s locker room. “Of what I understand there are certain places where that's not a penalty and others where it is. To me I think the unfortunate thing about the penalty, look, they had a lot of play at that phase of the game, getting into that part of the first half, but it wasn't like it came from a chance.

“It's one thing if a guy's blocking something that's going to goal and then you get a penalty, but it wasn't even a chance, [Diego Rossi] gets the ball and he just flicks it up and it goes off a chest and an arm. I thought he [Villarreal] was too quick to blow, but we lost and we take it on the chin. Certainly we've had far worse refereeing decisions, like in the Campeones Cup, going against us.”

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini readily acknowledged Columbus “deserved to win” after the Ohioans produced a scintillating display of their swashbuckling positional-play system with all the bravery head coach Wilfried Nancy demands of them.

“I think that the mistakes we did were when we spread out too much,” said the Italian legend. “We are not afraid of crosses, to be honest. Diego Rossi, Cucho and [Alex] Matan, I guess me and Muri [his center-back partner Jesús Murillo], we can stay 15 days and they cannot score.