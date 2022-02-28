Player of the Week

Hat trick hero! LAFC's Carlos Vela named MLS Week 1 Player of the Week

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

After scoring a hat trick in a 3-0 season-opening victory over the Colorado Rapids, LAFC star Carlos Vela has garnered Week 1 MLS Player of the Week honors for his efforts.

The 32-year-old Mexican forward started his 2022 campaign in style at Banc of California Stadium, striking for all three goals inside the first 50 minutes (in 21 minutes total) as the Black & Gold started the Steve Cherundolo era.

Hat trick details

Vela started the fireworks just before the half-hour mark, cashing home a penalty kick that was awarded after Colorado defender Lalas Abubakar was whistled for a handball in his own box.

He added a second just six minutes later, running onto a long ball from teammate Jose Cifuentes and finishing off a breakaway opportunity against William Yarbrough.

The 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP saved his best for last, finishing off the hat trick in the 50th minute with a gorgeous strike to the far post as he made a charging run from the right side. Watch all three goals below.

History made

It was Vela's third career MLS hat trick and first since his MVP-winning campaign of 2019. His last one also came against the Rapids on Oct. 6, 2019, with the other coming on March 30 of that year against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The performance was a positive sign for LAFC that Vela is primed to resume his dominant form, coming off an injury-shortened 2021 that saw him limited to 15 starts and 1,267 minutes. He's also out of contract come the summer, leading to ESPN's Taylor Twellman reporting that contract discussions are underway for an MLS stay as opposed to a European return.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Week Los Angeles Football Club Carlos Vela

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach named Week 35 MLS Player of the Week 
Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan named Week 34 MLS Player of the Week
Sporting KC's Johnny Russell named Week 33 MLS Player of the Week
More News
More News
Hat trick hero! LAFC's Carlos Vela named MLS Week 1 Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Hat trick hero! LAFC's Carlos Vela named MLS Week 1 Player of the Week
NYCFC sign midfielder Maximo Carrizo, 14, as youngest player in MLS history
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign midfielder Maximo Carrizo, 14, as youngest player in MLS history
Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?

Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 1
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 1
Jesse Marsch named Leeds United manager, becomes 2nd American to coach in Premier League

Jesse Marsch named Leeds United manager, becomes 2nd American to coach in Premier League
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Who made the Week 1 cut as 2022 season begins?

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Who made the Week 1 cut as 2022 season begins?
More News
Video
Video
Golzaos, Late Stunners, and More Kick Off the Season | MLS Review Show
25:47

Golzaos, Late Stunners, and More Kick Off the Season | MLS Review Show
How Did YOUR Team's Best Moments Rank in Week 1? | MLS Today Show
6:56

How Did YOUR Team's Best Moments Rank in Week 1? | MLS Today Show
Goal of the Week is off to a wild start! Can anyone beat Chara?
1:55

Goal of the Week is off to a wild start! Can anyone beat Chara?
Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. NSH | February 27, 2022
15:27

Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. NSH | February 27, 2022
More Video