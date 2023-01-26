Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign midfielder Daniel Crisostomo, goalkeeper Abraham Romero

LAFC have signed midfielder Daniel Crisostomo and goalkeeper Abraham Romero through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25, the club announced Thursday.

Both players spent last season with Las Vegas Lights FC, the Black & Gold's former USL Championship affiliate.

Crisostomo, 26, originally joined LAFC in 2021 and played in 10 games (five starts) during his first year. His role was far more limited during the Supporters' Shield-MLS Cup double in 2022, making only two substitute appearances while on short-term loans. At Las Vegas Lights, he tallied 3g/7a in 49 games (all starts).

Romero, 24, also has plenty of USL Championship experience under his belt, dividing the past four seasons between LA Galaxy II (2019-20), Orange County SC (2021) and the Las Vegas Lights (2022). Last season, he made 21 starts in goal for the Lights.

Crisostomo offers LAFC midfield depth following the offseason departures of Sebastian Mendez (signed with Brazil's Sao Paulo) and Latif Blessing (traded to the New England Revolution). For now, the first-choice group of Ilie Sanchez, Kellyn Acosta and Jose Cifuentes remain.

Romero, a former Mexican youth international who featured at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup and the 2017 U-20 World Cup, projects as the Black & Gold's third or fourth-choice goalkeeper. He's likely behind Maxime Crépeau (who broke his leg in last season's final against the Philadelphia Union), recently-acquired Eldin Jakupovic and MLS Cup 2022 PK shootout hero John McCarthy.

LAFC are entering their second season under head coach Steve Cherundolo and start their title defense on Feb. 25 against the LA Galaxy in a season-opening El Trafico at the Rose Bowl (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

