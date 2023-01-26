LAFC sign midfielder Daniel Crisostomo, goalkeeper Abraham Romero

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

LAFC have signed midfielder Daniel Crisostomo and goalkeeper Abraham Romero through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25, the club announced Thursday.

Both players spent last season with Las Vegas Lights FC, the Black & Gold's former USL Championship affiliate.

Crisostomo, 26, originally joined LAFC in 2021 and played in 10 games (five starts) during his first year. His role was far more limited during the Supporters' Shield-MLS Cup double in 2022, making only two substitute appearances while on short-term loans. At Las Vegas Lights, he tallied 3g/7a in 49 games (all starts).