Seattle Sounders come up short vs. Atlético Madrid in Club World Cup

The Group B result mathematically eliminates the Rave Green from reaching the knockout rounds, having also dropped their group-stage opener vs. Brazilian side Botafogo, 2-1, last Sunday.

Atlético drew first blood in the 11th minute via midfielder Pablo Barrios, who finished off a transition opportunity by smashing a first-time shot off the crossbar and into the net. The LaLiga powerhouse doubled that advantage just after the second-half kickoff via a tally from Alex Witsel, who nodded home after Marcos Llorente rattled the woodwork.

Seattle got a brief lifeline via a 50th-minute goal from Albert Rusnák, but the hosts' comeback hopes were extinguished just five minutes later, as Barrios completed his brace with a cushioned finish from inside the penalty area.

Goals