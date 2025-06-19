Match Reaction

Seattle Sounders come up short vs. Atlético Madrid in Club World Cup

Seattle Sounders FC saw their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed with a 3-1 defeat to Spanish giants Atlético Madrid at Lumen Field on Thursday.

The Group B result mathematically eliminates the Rave Green from reaching the knockout rounds, having also dropped their group-stage opener vs. Brazilian side Botafogo, 2-1, last Sunday.

Atlético drew first blood in the 11th minute via midfielder Pablo Barrios, who finished off a transition opportunity by smashing a first-time shot off the crossbar and into the net. The LaLiga powerhouse doubled that advantage just after the second-half kickoff via a tally from Alex Witsel, who nodded home after Marcos Llorente rattled the woodwork.

Seattle got a brief lifeline via a 50th-minute goal from Albert Rusnák, but the hosts' comeback hopes were extinguished just five minutes later, as Barrios completed his brace with a cushioned finish from inside the penalty area.

Goals

  • 11' - ATM - Pablo Barrios | WATCH
  • 47' - ATM - Axel Witsel | WATCH
  • 50' - SEA - Albert Rusnák | WATCH
  • 55' - ATM - Pablo Barrios | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Much like against Botafogo, Seattle had some decent chances in attack, but a lack of clinical finishing and multiple defensive miscues proved decisive. The Rave Green can take pride in going toe-to-toe with one of the world's best clubs, something they'll look to do again when they face UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in their Group B finale on Monday.
  • MOMENT OF THE GAME: Atlético made an early statement of their quality with a fantastic strike from Barrios.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: With his opener setting the tone, and his second goal putting the match away, Barrios is the obvious pick.

Next Up

  • SEA: Monday, June 23 vs. Paris Saint-Germain | 3 pm ET (DAZN.com) | FIFA Club World Cup
  • ATM: Monday, June 23 vs. Botafogo | 3 pm ET (DAZN.com) | FIFA Club World Cup
