Carlos Vela wants another! "One more, two more" MLS Cups before I retire

LOS ANGELES – Carlos Vela , subbed out in the 97th minute for stoppage-time hero Gareth Bale , was left watching from the sidelines.

Let’s just say LAFC’s captain experienced a rollercoaster-like spectrum of emotions in Saturday’s MLS Cup 2022 battle.

“​​To be quick and simple, for 10 minutes, 15, it was like a Halloween movie,” Vela said in the press conference room at Banc of California Stadium. “And then we finished with a Hollywood movie, like dreaming things, like something you can't imagine can happen, can happen.

“In my head was something like that, changing one movie to another or the second.”

Vela’s analogy was spot-on following arguably the greatest title game in league history, a 3-3 draw that pushed into penalty kicks and saw the Black & Gold get a 3-0 edge from the spot to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

And while Vela didn’t beat Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, his stamp was all over LAFC completing the first MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double since Toronto FC in 2017. He was a decoy on Kellyn Acosta’s free-kick opener, and whipped in the corner kick Jesus Murillo headed home as regulation time wound down.

Yet when two extra-time goals were scored and backup goalkeeper John McCarthy became the man of the hour – winning MLS Cup 2022 MVP presented by Audi honors for some PK heroics – Vela found himself wanting in.

“When you are outside, you have more time to think, more things are coming in your head, like why I'm not there, I can't help my team,” Vela said. “They need me, and I can go to take a penalty, put me in again.