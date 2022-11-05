LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy named MLS Cup 2022 MVP pres. by Audi

Back-up LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy took home the honors in MLS Cup 2022 thanks to his penalty-kick saves that gave the Black & Gold a 3-0 shootout win over the Philadelphia Union after playing to a dramatic 3-3 draw in regulation time - plus 30 minutes of extra time.

Named to the bench for Saturday's grand finale, the 30-year-old Philadelphia native came on in the 117th minute as an emergency sub to replace starter Maxime Crepeau, who saw a straight red card for denying Cory Burke a clear goal-scoring opportunity with a foul. The Canadian goalie had to leave the game on a stretcher as a result of the play.