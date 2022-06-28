LAFC re-sign Carlos Vela as Designated Player through 2023

Vela was out of contract at the end of June. His extension comes on the heels of LAFC, early Supporters’ Shield leaders, signing both ex-Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and ex-Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini to Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) deals as they ramp up for a trophy push.

“Carlos has been an integral piece of LAFC’s success on and off the field since the beginning,” co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “Carlos has proved that he is one of the top players this league has ever seen, and we are thrilled to have him continue to lead our club as we attempt to win more trophies this season and beyond.”