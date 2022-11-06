"Best MLS Cup ever": Social media raves about LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union

Don't say we didn't tell you!
After a week of hype leading up to Saturday's grand finale between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union, MLS Cup 2022 surpassed all expectations. By a lot.
To (briefly) recap: an absolutely bonkers 3-3 draw over 90 regulation minutes — plus 30 minutes of extra time — was followed by a dramatic 3-0 penalty shootout win for the Black & Gold.
The game had it all: fantastic goals, a red card, a last-gasp Gareth Bale header to force PKs and, to cap it all off, LAFC backup goalkeeper John McCarthy, a Philadelphia native, emerging as the unlikeliest of heroes en route to MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi honors.
We're confident in saying this was the greatest MLS Cup – if not the greatest game – the league has ever seen.
Social media was ripe with fans, players, and pundits alike who made the very same claim, calling it a game for the ages