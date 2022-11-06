Matchday

"Best MLS Cup ever": Social media raves about LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LAFC happy MLS Cup

Don't say we didn't tell you!

After a week of hype leading up to Saturday's grand finale between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union, MLS Cup 2022 surpassed all expectations. By a lot.

To (briefly) recap: an absolutely bonkers 3-3 draw over 90 regulation minutes — plus 30 minutes of extra time — was followed by a dramatic 3-0 penalty shootout win for the Black & Gold.

The game had it all: fantastic goals, a red card, a last-gasp Gareth Bale header to force PKs and, to cap it all off, LAFC backup goalkeeper John McCarthy, a Philadelphia native, emerging as the unlikeliest of heroes en route to MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi honors.

We're confident in saying this was the greatest MLS Cup – if not the greatest game – the league has ever seen.

But don't take our word for it. Social media was ripe with fans, players, and pundits alike who made the very same claim, calling it a game for the ages:

Carlos Vela wants another! "One more, two more" MLS Cups before I retire
"It's destiny": World Cup-bound Gareth Bale brings LAFC first-ever MLS Cup
Philadelphia Union seek solace after MLS Cup gut punch: "It hurts"
Carlos Vela wants another! "One more, two more" MLS Cups before I retire

"It's destiny": World Cup-bound Gareth Bale brings LAFC first-ever MLS Cup

Philadelphia Union seek solace after MLS Cup gut punch: "It hurts"

"Best MLS Cup ever": Social media raves about LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union

Get your LAFC MLS Cup championship gear!

Philadelphia Union Player Ratings: Jack Elliott's double not enough to win MLS Cup

Experience MLS Cup 2022!
Experience MLS Cup 2022!
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | November 05, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | November 05, 2022
John McCarthy shootout saves win MLS Cup for LAFC
John McCarthy shootout saves win MLS Cup for LAFC
WATCH: What a finish! LAFC win wild PK shootout to claim MLS Cup 2022!
WATCH: What a finish! LAFC win wild PK shootout to claim MLS Cup 2022!
