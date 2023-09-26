LAFC pivot to Campeones Cup vs. Tigres: Can MLS run continue?

LAFC ’s remarkable 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double had plenty of pundits predicting an even bigger trophy haul for the Black & Gold this year.

However, as captain Carlos Vela acknowledged on the eve of Wednesday’s Campeones Cup clash against Liga MX powerhouse Tigres UANL (11 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), things haven’t quite gone according to plan.

“When we started the season we had many options to win titles,” Vela said, alluding to the numerous competitions LAFC had to look forward to in 2023. “Now the timing is getting to the end, the titles are reducing.”

Even home-field advantage in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs is far from a sure thing for LAFC, currently second in the West (12W-9L-9D record) but with plenty of teams nipping at their heels.

Given all this context, there’s a reason why Vela spoke with a sense of urgency ahead of the club’s latest international showdown at BMO Stadium.

“[It's] a really important moment to win a trophy,” the 34-year-old said. “But also to get confidence to… go into the playoffs in a good spot.”

Midfielder Kellyn Acosta was equally as bullish about the significance of capturing Campeones Cup, a yearly contest between both reigning league champions that MLS has won on three straight occasions.