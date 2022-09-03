LAFC newcomer Denis Bouanga: I joined the “PSG of MLS”

In the last few years, while competing for Nimes and then Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1, Denis Bouanga got a front-row seat to Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance in France’s top flight.

Of course, LAFC aren’t trotting out a front three with global superstars like Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi. But their collective attacking talent – at least on paper – may be MLS’s closest thing resembling PSG’s star-laden group.

“It's a very good team that I've been following for a very long time,” Bouanga said of LAFC at his first press conference stateside. “We call it the PSG of MLS because they have great players and score a lot of goals.”

It’s through that lens the Gabon international reflects on his summertime move to LAFC , having joined the Supporters’ Shield leaders as a deadline-day signing in early August.

This summer alone in the final third, the Black & Gold inked Bouanga as a Designated Player and re-signed club captain Carlos Vela to a new DP deal. After last competing in LaLiga for Real Madrid and Real Betis, respectively, Wales star Gareth Bale and former Barcelona prodigy Cristian Tello arrived as free agents. They all supplement the remarkably productive Cristian Arango and Kwadwo Opoku, giving head coach Steve Cherundolo a wealth of options to pick from up top.

The 27-year-old, still getting to know his teammates, admired the pieces assembled at the 2018 expansion side.

“A lot of young players are as good as all the stars,” said Bouanga. “It's a mix that makes LA first today.”

Bouanga, Gabon’s most productive forward alongside Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, debuted Wednesday night in LAFC’s 2-1 loss at Houston Dynamo FC. He played 18 minutes as a second-half substitute, a delayed run-out while awaiting his visa paperwork to get processed.