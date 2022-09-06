Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 29

Goals change games and we've got a few game-changers up for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting following Week 29, all as the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs pressure intensifies.

The Canadian Classique was a seven-goal thriller, with Toronto FC racing out to a two-goal lead inside of the opening seven minutes thanks to a sensational volley from Lorenzo Insigne. The Italian superstar slammed home a clipped-in service by Federico Bernardeschi.

CF Montréal needed less than 15 minutes to equalize, with Djordje Mihailovic leveling from distance via a thunderous strike, en route to a 4-3 win.

LAFC are chasing a second Supporters’ Shield in club history and went back atop the race with a tidy 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake, a game where Cristian Arango provided the knockout punch. Arango received a pass from Carlos Vela in the box, and a slight hesitation sent RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath to the ground before the Colombian deposited his 15th goal of the season.