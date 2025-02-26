LAFC advance past Rapids to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

LAFC are on to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 courtesy of Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in Leg 2 of their Round One series at BMO Stadium.

The result sees LAFC through on the away goals tiebreaker, as the series finished level at 2-2 on aggregate following Colorado's 2-1 victory in Leg 1. The Black & Gold will now face the Columbus Crew, who automatically qualified for the Round of 16 by virtue of their Leagues Cup 2024 title.

LAFC midfielder Mark Delgado scored the lone goal of Tuesday's match in the 49th minute, combining with David Martínez for the aggregate equalizer. With the Rapids unable to break the tie, Aaron Long's first-leg away goal stood as the difference to send the hosts through.