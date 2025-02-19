Mihailovic gives Rapids edge over LAFC in Concacaf Champions Cup

The club-record signing provided the magic for the Rapids, who are in the driver's seat ahead of next week's decisive Leg 2 at BMO Stadium. The winner will face the Columbus Crew in the Round of 16 in early March.

Playing in below-freezing temperatures, both teams initially struggled to create clear-cut chances in front of goal in their first official match of 2025.

The breakthrough came shortly after halftime, with Mihailovic beating goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from the spot following Ryan Hollingshead's foul on Kévin Cabral inside the box. The 26-year-old then doubled Colorado's lead in the 80th minute with a stunning free kick into the upper left corner.