LAFC vs. Atlanta United: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

The penultimate edition of this year's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire slate heads to the City of Angels, as red-hot LAFC – led by a dynamic duo scoring goals at a clip never seen before in MLS – host an Atlanta United side for whom little has gone right this year (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

This one feels like the “Hydrogen Bomb vs. Coughing Baby” meme come to life. It’s been that kind of second half of the season for the Black & Gold, and that kind of… everything for the Five Stripes.

Believe it or not, the Black & Gold still have a very, very slim chance of taking the Supporters’ Shield. If they win all four of their remaining games and the Union take two or fewer points from their final two outings, then LAFC would climb above the current leaders.

Of course, that wouldn’t be enough – they’d also need Cincinnati and Vancouver to drop points over their final few games as well.

It is extremely unlikely. But it is on the board, as of this being published Thursday afternoon.

What’s much more achievable is topping the Western Conference table, and with that claiming home-field advantage (potentially through MLS Cup). LAFC have a game in hand on the ‘Caps and two in hand on both Minnesota and first-place San Diego, all of whom are catchable.