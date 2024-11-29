LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders battle for MLS Cup hosting rights: "We just want to win"

One more step and there’s the chance to win MLS Cup at home.
When Seattle Sounders FC visit LA Galaxy for the Western Conference Final on Saturday night (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), they'll battle to host MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.
The winner will welcome the Eastern Conference champion, either Orlando City SC or New York Red Bulls.
“You have two teams with championship pedigree. The biggest moment these two teams could play each other is this. It's in a Western Conference Final, and any time you have that formula, it can reignite a rivalry,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said this week.
“This will be a hard-fought battle for both teams.”
Contrasting styles
Saturday marks the first time both sides have met in the Western Conference Final since 2014, the last time the five-time champion Galaxy lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
Now, this edition comes with both sides taking vastly different approaches.
Seattle were the best defensive team during the regular season, conceding an MLS-low 35 goals. Meanwhile, the Galaxy's high-octane offense has scored a record 15 goals in three Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches – just two tallies short of the all-time postseason mark set by Toronto FC in 2016.
To reach this point, the Sounders edged out Houston Dynamo FC via two penalty kick shootouts in their Round One Best-of-3 Series before beating perennial bogeymen LAFC, 2-1, in the Conference Semifinals.
The Galaxy have enjoyed an attacking explosion against the Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United FC, entering Saturday's clash off a dominant 6-2 Conference Semifinal win over the Loons.
“Whenever you talk about Seattle and playoffs in these times of the year, you have to talk about the culture that they have at the club, the grittiness, the resilience, the maturity. They've played in a lot of big games and won a lot of big games,” Vanney added, having ample experience against the Sounders from his days leading Toronto, including an MLS Cup triumph in 2017.
“The culture is set with these guys. They work, and they grind, and they make things difficult.”
Returning to the top
For LA, it’s a chance to return to the MLS pinnacle.
Their potent attack, led by Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić, has powered them through the playoffs. Against a stingy Seattle side, they’ll again rely on their stars.
“We've got to find ways to break them down,” Vanney said. “We’ll have to be cool with our scoring chances and finish our moments when we have them.”
On Seattle’s end, it’s returning to a playoff stage they’ve regularly frequented. They qualified for four MLS Cups from 2016-20, winning twice.
“I think we all know who everyone wants to win and who everyone expects to win,” homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas said. “We take that as motivation. We have full confidence in ourselves.
“We always knew we were a good team. We always knew that we could go far. It was just a matter of getting things to click and showing it.”
Despite being the underdog, Seattle’s defensive foundation could be the difference. Veteran goalkeeper Stefan Frei has made 15 saves across his last two matches, while MLS Defender of the Year nominee Jackson Ragen has held down the backline.
Now, the mission is clear: head down to SoCal for the second time in as many weeks, shut down the “Killa P’s” and secure a chance to play for a trophy at home.
“For everybody, we just want to win. We are all competitive, we are all athletes,” defender Jon Bell said.
“We know that there are two games left to the ultimate goal, which is winning MLS Cup, but we take it one game at a time.”