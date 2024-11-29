LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders battle for MLS Cup hosting rights: "We just want to win"

One more step and there’s the chance to win MLS Cup at home.

“You have two teams with championship pedigree. The biggest moment these two teams could play each other is this. It's in a Western Conference Final, and any time you have that formula, it can reignite a rivalry,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said this week.

The winner will welcome the Eastern Conference champion, either Orlando City SC or New York Red Bulls .

When Seattle Sounders FC visit LA Galaxy for the Western Conference Final on Saturday night (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), they'll battle to host MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.

The Galaxy have enjoyed an attacking explosion against the Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United FC , entering Saturday's clash off a dominant 6-2 Conference Semifinal win over the Loons.

To reach this point, the Sounders edged out Houston Dynamo FC via two penalty kick shootouts in their Round One Best-of-3 Series before beating perennial bogeymen LAFC , 2-1 , in the Conference Semifinals.

Seattle were the best defensive team during the regular season, conceding an MLS-low 35 goals. Meanwhile, the Galaxy's high-octane offense has scored a record 15 goals in three Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches – just two tallies short of the all-time postseason mark set by Toronto FC in 2016.

Now, this edition comes with both sides taking vastly different approaches.

Saturday marks the first time both sides have met in the Western Conference Final since 2014, the last time the five-time champion Galaxy lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

Only 4 teams left in the fight for the Cup. 👀🏆 Tune in next weekend for more Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs action. 👊 pic.twitter.com/DCoeOY1SkV

“Whenever you talk about Seattle and playoffs in these times of the year, you have to talk about the culture that they have at the club, the grittiness, the resilience, the maturity. They've played in a lot of big games and won a lot of big games,” Vanney added, having ample experience against the Sounders from his days leading Toronto, including an MLS Cup triumph in 2017.

“The culture is set with these guys. They work, and they grind, and they make things difficult.”

Returning to the top

For LA, it’s a chance to return to the MLS pinnacle.

Their potent attack, led by Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić, has powered them through the playoffs. Against a stingy Seattle side, they’ll again rely on their stars.

“We've got to find ways to break them down,” Vanney said. “We’ll have to be cool with our scoring chances and finish our moments when we have them.”

On Seattle’s end, it’s returning to a playoff stage they’ve regularly frequented. They qualified for four MLS Cups from 2016-20, winning twice.

“I think we all know who everyone wants to win and who everyone expects to win,” homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas said. “We take that as motivation. We have full confidence in ourselves.