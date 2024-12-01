MLS Cup 2024: LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls at long last

What’s old is new again – but for the very first time, somehow.

For the first time in a decade, two MLS founding clubs are the last ones standing. And not just any originals.

As the final seconds of November slipped through the hourglass, a wild Saturday night bleeding into Sunday morning as Dejan Joveljić steered his clutch late strike past Stefan Frei at Dignity Health Sports Park, we finally learned our MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi matchup for Dec. 7, the season’s 10-month marathon reaching its finish line with heart-stopping Audi MLS Cup Playoffs tension on opposite ends of North America.

“I was overcome with emotions at the end, and I think everybody was as well. And just pure exhaustion,” he added. “I'm just so happy for everybody and all the work that we put in, and just the feeling and all the smiles. It's what you do this for.”

“The feeling is – inexplainable, is that a word? Unexplainable?” asked the Red Bulls’ young homegrown defender John Tolkin in the press conference after his side’s plucky 1-0 victory over Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium, searching for the right words to express what it meant to help his hometown club reach just their second MLS Cup final ever.

Los Angeles vs. New York; Hollywood welcomes Gotham, flexing star power from Spain to Sweden, Serbia, Colombia, Ghana, Brazil and beyond. MLS’s founders would likely have seen this year’s final as a highly tasty fixture for the showcase occasion. The fact it took nearly three decades to materialize? Well, they might not have predicted that part.

The LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls (the latter having entered the world as the MetroStars) were envisioned as flagship clubs for this league when it began in 1996. They represented the two largest metropolises in the United States, the sprawling supercities who’d hosted the most – and biggest – matches in the FIFA World Cup two years prior, the paradigm-shifting event that inspired the new league’s launch.

"Why can't we?"

Tolkin, 22, was just six years old when RBNY made their only previous MLS Cup appearance. The Designated Player rule was still brand new at that point, and the academy revolution that crafted a development pathway for talents like him to chart a course toward a professional career was years away.

New York’s reputation for chronic underachievement was already well-established, however. The disappointment was so relentless that fans coined a supernatural explanation, The Curse of Caricola, after an own goal scored by Italian defender Nicola Caricola in their inaugural season. Though major hardware finally arrived in the form of three Supporters’ Shields earned by the classy RBNY sides of the 2010s, they remain one of just three founding members of MLS yet to win the big one.

That’s why grown adults wept in the away supporters’ section when the Red Bulls finally got over the hump on Saturday night, Carlos Coronel & Co. defending the narrow lead provided by Andrés Reyes’ set-piece header as tenaciously as if their lives depended on it. A team that had fallen short so often, so painfully, that had such little contender buzz at the start of these playoffs, was 90 minutes from its first league championship, rocket-fueled by an underdog’s resourcefulness.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said RBNY’s star playmaker Emil Forsberg, whose R-rated declaration of belief – “f--k it, we can win. Why can’t we?” – provided vital inspiration on the eve of the postseason.