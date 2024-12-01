LA Galaxy return to MLS Cup: "We are hungry" for another title

The win sets up a classic Los Angeles vs. New York heavyweight clash, with the Galaxy welcoming upset-minded New York Red Bulls on Dec. 7 (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ; FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS), eager to put on a Hollywood show.

Joveljić plays hero

Avoiding extra time and potentially penalty kicks, striker Dejan Joveljić broke Seattle’s defensive resilience in the 85th minute. He rifled the game-winner past goalkeeper Stefan Frei after playmaker Riqui Puig’s slipped-in through ball.

“This is maybe my most important goal in my career,” Joveljić said. “My numbers [this season] are the best [of my career] so far. Hopefully, in the next season or after, I'm gonna beat these numbers."

After a couple of seasons as the Galaxy’s backup to Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Joveljić grabbed his opportunity as the starter. He’s become one of the most productive strikers in MLS, tallying his 20th goal of the year across all competitions (and fifth of the postseason) to eliminate the Sounders.

“I’m really happy for Dejan,” LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “You see that when you put the right players with the right striker, and you see the intelligence of his movements off the ball, when we can disorganize the opposition a little bit.