LA Galaxy return to MLS Cup: "We are hungry" for another title

CARSON, Calif. – The matchup is set.
LA Galaxy secured hosting privileges for MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi, grinding out a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC in Saturday’s Western Conference Final before a sold-out Dignity Health Sports Park crowd.
The win sets up a classic Los Angeles vs. New York heavyweight clash, with the Galaxy welcoming upset-minded New York Red Bulls on Dec. 7 (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS), eager to put on a Hollywood show.
Joveljić plays hero
Avoiding extra time and potentially penalty kicks, striker Dejan Joveljić broke Seattle’s defensive resilience in the 85th minute. He rifled the game-winner past goalkeeper Stefan Frei after playmaker Riqui Puig’s slipped-in through ball.
“This is maybe my most important goal in my career,” Joveljić said. “My numbers [this season] are the best [of my career] so far. Hopefully, in the next season or after, I'm gonna beat these numbers."
After a couple of seasons as the Galaxy’s backup to Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Joveljić grabbed his opportunity as the starter. He’s become one of the most productive strikers in MLS, tallying his 20th goal of the year across all competitions (and fifth of the postseason) to eliminate the Sounders.
“I’m really happy for Dejan,” LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “You see that when you put the right players with the right striker, and you see the intelligence of his movements off the ball, when we can disorganize the opposition a little bit.
“He's very clever about his movements and his finishing. He's a finisher when you get him in the box… When the group is able to move some defenders around and he's able to have some space to work, this is when he's deadly.”
MLS Cup next
A decade after their last MLS Cup appearance in 2014, the Galaxy aim to extend their record five MLS Cup titles to six in their record 10th appearance. Meanwhile, New York are looking to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time and are the lowest-ever seed (Eastern Conference No. 7) to make MLS Cup.
“I'm super excited for these guys to be able to lift a trophy tonight, but the objective is still one week away and that's where my emotions are,” Vanney explained.
“I stay kind of focused on that because when one game ends the anxiety for the next game already emerges, right? So that's where I'm at.”
Homefield dominance
With history on the line, LA will look to remain unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park. If they can keep that trend going, the Galaxy will well and truly be back on top of the MLS world.
“When the guys walk into the stadium for the game to start and it's full and the crowd is going before the whistle blows… I just feel like this group is right from the whistle with the fans ready to go. All 90 minutes matter and we saw that tonight again,” Vanney said.
“We're really appreciative [of the fans] and we want to do it one more time and we want to get the sixth one for them.”
Added Joveljić: "We are ready. We are hungry. We will take this, I'm sure. … I invite [the fans] for one more game, and hopefully we are going to celebrate together."