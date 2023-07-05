RBNY academy eyes global rise after MLS NEXT Cup championship

The fact that the New York Red Bulls ’ Under-15 academy team won the MLS NEXT Cup championship last month was not a huge surprise or upset. They were one of their age group’s top performers during the regular season and showed quality and resourcefulness amid sweltering Texas heat during the playoffs at the Toyota Soccer Center, winning five matches in eight days by a combined aggregate of 13 goals scored and just two conceded.

“That's our market, that's our homestay program, the scouting, getting that right. So we should be doing this. This should be a given.”

“We're not going to get it all right. But what I do know is, we've told our sporting director and head of sport [that] our biggest problem is going to be, we can't sign everybody,” Red Bulls academy director Sean McCafferty told MLSsoccer.com. “Our job is to give them big headaches, because we have so much talent coming through.

The program that helped mold current US internationals Tyler Adams, Matt Miazga and John Tolkin – along with a large chunk of the current RBNY first-team roster – has more top prospects moving through the pipeline. Plenty more.

Rather more striking is that several of those U-15s had already logged minutes at a professional level at that point, playing up with Red Bulls II at times in MLS NEXT Pro . Goalkeeper Aidan Stokes, in fact, signed a homegrown contract earlier this year that will see him graduate from MLS NEXT Pro to MLS status in 2024.

Same pressing, more possession

The infamous Red Bull high press remains central to their teams at all levels: “our differentiator,” as McCafferty calls it. Even in 100-degree temperatures, their U-15s’ commitment to tigerish harrying of opponents did not waver in Texas, though they, like the RBNY first team under new head coach Troy Lesesne, are exploring more intricate game models when in possession.

“One strength of ours is we have such a diverse player pool,” said McCafferty’s colleague Chris Harmon. “Something that we've really keyed in on the last couple of years is making sure that we bring in different types of players. Of course, they have to have the Red Bull traits. But it doesn't mean that we shy away from bringing in players who are very technical as well, who can understand the tempo of the game and give us different varieties.”

That’s also a necessary part of recruitment and development in the largest metropolitan area in the United States, even as pressing tactics steadily move further into the mainstream.

“We have to develop the players more holistically. They have to be adaptable players, because the game can't always be 100 miles an hour,” noted McCafferty. “We don't negotiate on the against-the-ball stuff. So we do our resting with the ball, picking our moments to breathe, move the opponent. That's something we're big on. Obviously, like every philosophy, it has to evolve. And I think we're seeing it now with our first team with Troy, just valuing the ball more, being a bit more intentional in how we play.”

International opportunity

The Red Bulls’ U-13s also lifted hardware in June, winning the vaunted Bassevelde Cup in Belgium – the so-called “Champions League of U-13 competitions” – by defeating youth sides from clubs like Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Juventus, West Ham and Club Brugges. Other RBNY academy sides travel to Leipzig, Salzburg, Dubai and England for international experiences, and players who impress are often invited to stick around for additional training stints.

It’s part of the advantage the club enjoy via their membership in Red Bull’s global network of clubs in Germany, Austria, Brazil and points further afield. It also opens doors when their North American prospects are ready to make the leap across the Atlantic, like Adams and Caden Clark have.