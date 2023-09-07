Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign homegrown standout Julian Hall

The New York Red Bulls have signed highly-touted academy product Julian Hall to a first-team contract, the club announced Thursday.

The 15-year-old forward becomes the second-youngest homegrown signing in RBNY history, inking a three-and-a-half year deal through the 2026 season that includes a club option for 2027.

"We are very excited to add Julian to our roster for this season and also the long-term,” RBNY head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. “Julian has had a very good season, not just at the Academy level, but the MLS NEXT Pro level as well and he has demonstrated that he has the qualities to succeed in our system.”

Hall showed a propensity for prodigious goal-scoring at the academy level, racking up 28 goals in 39 appearances over the past three seasons. He's featured in seven matches for New York Red Bulls II in MLS NEXT Pro this season, becoming the youngest goal-scorer in club history (15 years, 73 days) after netting against New England Revolution II on June 4.

He was also a star performer at this year's U-15 MLS NEXT Cup, garnering MVP honors after scoring five goals in the tournament, including a game-tying goal that spearheaded his side's MLS NEXT Cup title victory.

“We have seen very good things from Julian over the last calendar year,” RBNY head coach Troy Lesesne said. “Julian is a very promising young striker that has a lot of potential and we are excited to help him to continue to grow."

Hall joins RBNY as the club looks to make a late surge above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line on the Eastern Conference table, where they're currently in the No. 13 spot (7W-12L-8D, 29 points). They'll return to league play on Sept. 16 with a New York derby matchup against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium (3:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

