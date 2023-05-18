Jesús Ferreira: FC Dallas striker keeps producing as Balogun joins USMNT 

One day after Folarin Balogun opted to represent the United States in international play over England, a different member of the USMNT striker pool added to his account.

"I’m just setting personal goals for myself and trying to better myself for the team," Ferreira said after the match. "I’m finding that rhythm I had again, getting into pockets and spaces in the box. My teammates are trusting me to be the guy to score goals, and I’m happy we did a good job today."

And while Balogun's highly-anticipated announcement raised excitement among USMNT fans – and for good reason, considering he's scored 19 goals in 34 matches while on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims from Arsenal – Ferreira continues to show his own body of work can't be forgotten as competition for the USMNT's No. 9 spot is sure to heat up with the Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup looming this summer.

Ferreira's play is part of the reason why FCD currently sit third in the Western Conference table on 21 points, just two points behind Seattle Sounders FC for first place. They're now unbeaten in their last three matches (2W-0L-1D) ahead of a second Texas rivalry meeting in eight days, this time against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The Dallas homegrown's brace on Wednesday was a milestone for several reasons: Not only did it mark the eighth time in his career he scored multiple goals in a match – the second-highest total in club history – it also gave him 44 goals for his career, two behind Kenny Cooper for the all-time team record.

This comes amid renewed speculation the 22-year-old is bound for a move to Europe, with Ferreira denying rumors of an offer from Serie A champion Napoli. His immediate focus is his club's climb up the table as Dallas hope to build on the success of a 2022 campaign that saw them finish third and reach the Western Conference Semifinals.