James Rodríguez gets World Cup-ready in first MLS start

"But we have to continue down this path."

"I felt good with this being my first start here at Allianz Field," Rodríguez told reporters post-match. "... I think a game is not how much time is left, but how one can influence the game inside the field, and we had many opportunities, clear opportunities.

The 34-year-old had two shots on goal and an 81% pass completion rate to earn MNUFC Man-of-the-Match honors.

A sellout crowd of 19,710 fans at Allianz Field - among them Colombia head coach Néstor Lorenzo - saw Rodríguez show some of the skills that made him a global icon.

The superstar Colombian international made his first MLS start for the Loons on Saturday, putting in an impressive 63-minute shift in a 1-0 home loss to LAFC .

"And I hope to help them in every way I can.”

"I believe it is a talented team, they have what it takes to achieve much greater things," said the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star, who joined Minnesota this winter on a contract through June 2026 with an option through December 2026.

Saturday's defeat halted a four-game winning streak for the Loons. Despite the adverse result, Rodríguez believes good things are in store for his new club.

"Whatever playing time I get, whether a lot or very little, I’m going to take it in the best way possible.”

"There are about six matches left before the World Cup, and I’m very focused on everything that’s coming," said Rodríguez, a two-time World Cup veteran with Los Cafeteros.

Rodríguez, who's regaining match fitness after suffering a bout of dehydration during the March international window, is expected to captain Colombia at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Colombian idol

As he's done throughout his career, Rodríguez attracted plenty of compatriots to Saturday's game - judging by the numerous Colombia national team jersey sightings in the Allianz Field stands.

"I believe that we are everywhere, as I always say. When I travel to another city, there are plenty of people there, too, and the support from all of them is wonderful," he said.

"It shows that I’ve done things right throughout my career and within the world of football. And whenever that support comes from the heart, it is always something truly special."

According to Rodríguez, he'll be ready to play in front of even more Colombian compatriots at this summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"I’m going to arrive in good shape. I’m going to arrive in excellent form. There’s still a month to go," he said. "I’m training hard — training to the max, going all out, just as I always have.