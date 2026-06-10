USMNT can inpsire the country at 2026 FIFA World Cup

I also remember postgame, we watched a video of fans from around the country celebrating the goal. They’re at bars, watch parties and home – and it underscored how significant that moment was. We’re overseas, but it felt like the whole country was invested in what we were doing. We were the ones under the spotlight and, through a single play, could inspire and dare so many people to dream. It was incredible.

Those celebrations by the corner flag were almost an out-of-body experience. Honestly, I think most of us blacked out in that moment. It’s just pure pandemonium and raw emotions.

But Tim Howard collects the ball off a header, throws it upfield to Landon Donovan, and that play manifests itself. Landon dribbles and plays it wide to Jozy Altidore, who crosses it low for Clint Dempsey. The initial shot is saved, but then Landon crashes the rebound and punches it home. Goal. 1-0 win. We’re going through.

We’re tied 0-0 with Algeria in our final Group Stage game at the 2010 World Cup , needing a win to advance. I had been subbed out, so I’m watching everything unfold from the sidelines, and the clock is ticking. We're now in the 90th minute, and I'm sitting there feeling helpless, like, damn, we're going home. This is not how the tournament was supposed to end for us. This is not how I dreamt up this moment. This is not how I scripted it. This is not how we envisioned this.

At club level, these guys are also used to high-stakes situations with serious pressure. It’s different when you put on your national team jersey, of course. It comes with added pride and responsibility. But honestly, I believe these guys are ready. I think they've heard whatever noise there is from the outside, and there's a fire that burns to go out there and maybe not prove the world wrong, but to prove themselves right. They can show, “We are who you guys think we are (that golden generation), and this is our chance to prove it.”

With that energy behind them, I honestly think the USMNT can get to the quarterfinals. Some will disagree, and critics point to the lack of a statement result against top European teams from this generation. But what better stage do you have to go and get that than right now? You’re on the biggest stage this sport has, and you're playing on home soil. To me, that's the responsibility, pressure and environment you crave as a player.

That’s the opportunity the US men’s national team have this summer, and it’s magnified with the 2026 World Cup unfolding in our country. Man, what I would give to be in their shoes and play in a tournament like this on home soil! We felt that support in South Africa from the traveling supporters, but the vast majority of fans couldn't travel and watched from home. Now, can you imagine being someone like Christian Pulisic or Weston McKennie experiencing those moments, but that support is right there in front of you? It will be next level.

Paraguay, paramount

But first, the opening game vs. Paraguay on Friday night is paramount. And it's interesting because every team probably feels they can win Group D, right? As much as we received the draw and were optimistic, Paraguay felt the same way, Türkiye felt the same way, and Australia probably felt the same way to an extent.

So if you start with three points, you're almost ensuring that you'll find a way through because of the expanded field. It gives you confidence and builds momentum going into the game against Australia, which I think could actually be a really tough game. It’s also so important not to take your foot off the gas and view Australia as a lesser opponent. From there, if everything plays out the way we think it will, it sets up for the group to be won and decided on that third matchday vs. Türkiye.

When I look at this US team, I also take confidence from their latest friendly against Germany. They conceded early and, I'm not gonna lie, I was thinking “this isn’t good. I don't wanna go into the World Cup off of an embarrassing defeat.” It could feel like the walls are closing in on you, and suddenly, we're gonna learn a lot about this group. Second minute, Germany scores, and then the response after about five minutes or so was, “we're going to dominate this game, we're going to be the better side, we're going to put pressure on Germany, we're going to ask questions of them defensively, and we're also going to be a hard group to break down.”

That game can inspire belief and inspire confidence that they can play at this level. Now it's just a matter of being consistent and taking our chances when they come. Combine that with shoring up the defense, and we’re poised to make some noise.