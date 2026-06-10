Mexico vs. South Africa: MLS alums Gutiérrez, Vargas open 2026 World Cup

The opening match of the world's biggest tournament unfolds in Mexico City on Thursday, when co-hosts Mexico face off against South Africa (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Mexico are hosting their first World Cup since the 1986 edition, and feature two MLS homegrown alumni: Brian Gutiérrez, who broke through with Chicago Fire FC, and Obed Vargas, who blossomed with Seattle Sounders FC.

There are further MLS connections – South Africa have two MLS center backs in Philadelphia's Mbekezeki Mbokazi and Chicago's Olwethu Makhanya.