Mexico vs. South Africa: MLS alums Gutiérrez, Vargas open 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially here.
The opening match of the world's biggest tournament unfolds in Mexico City on Thursday, when co-hosts Mexico face off against South Africa (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
Mexico are hosting their first World Cup since the 1986 edition, and feature two MLS homegrown alumni: Brian Gutiérrez, who broke through with Chicago Fire FC, and Obed Vargas, who blossomed with Seattle Sounders FC.
There are further MLS connections – South Africa have two MLS center backs in Philadelphia's Mbekezeki Mbokazi and Chicago's Olwethu Makhanya.
Interestingly, this matchup will be a rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener, hosted by South Africa. The teams played to a 1-1 draw, and now both sides hope to kick off their 2026 tournament with three points.
Brian Gutiérrez
- Current club: Chivas de Guadalajara (LIGA MX)
- MLS club: Chicago Fire FC (2020-25)
A Chicago homegrown and former US international, Gutiérrez was also eligible to represent Mexico and filed a one-time switch at the beginning of 2026.
During his time in Chicago, Gutiérrez contributed 21g/25a in 164 appearances and helped bring the Fire back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. That success fueled a transfer to one of Mexico's most prestigious sides, Chivas.
On the international stage, the 22-year-old midfielder has been a consistent contributor for El Tri since choosing to represent them, playing in all but one of Mexico's games since the beginning of 2026 and contributing 2g/1a.
Obed Vargas
- Current club: Atlético Madrid (LaLiga)
- MLS club: Seattle Sounders FC (2021-25)
The Alaska native joined Seattle's academy at age 14 and made his MLS debut at just 15. After signing a homegrown contract, he immediately became a key piece in the team, helping lead Seattle to the Concacaf Champions Cup title in 2022, the only one ever won by an MLS club in the modern era.
Vargas continued to patrol the Sounders' midfield for the next three seasons and earned the top spot on the 22 Under 22 Rankings last year. Memorably, he also helped Seattle win Leagues Cup 2025 over Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF.
In total, Vargas made 130 appearances for the Sounders before securing a dream move to his favorite club, Atlético Madrid, following the 2025 season.