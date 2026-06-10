2026 FIFA World Cup: Every team's star player

From Pelé and Diego Maradona to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the best players in the world deliver on the world's biggest stage.
The FIFA World Cup provides an opportunity for legends to be made and stars to step into the spotlight.
So, who will shine at the 2026 edition? Here are some candidates, team by team.
Group A
Raúl Jiménez
- Age: 35
- Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers (English Championship)
- Caps/Goals: 126/45
Jiménez is competing in his fourth World Cup and is El Tri's third all-time leading scorer. After rising through Club América youth ranks, the forward competed for Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham.
Ronwen Williams
- Age: 34
- Club: Mamelodi Sundowns (South African Premiership)
- Caps/Clean sheets: 62/19
Bafana Bafana's captain, Williams is set to compete in his first World Cup. He was named African Goalkeeper of the Year in 2024.
Son Heung-Min
- Age: 33
- Club: LAFC (Major League Soccer)
- Caps/goals: 145/56
LAFC's global superstar is South Korea's all-time leader in appearances (145) and second in goals (56). The former Tottenham Hotspur star wears the captain's armband for the Taegeuk Warriors and is making his fourth World Cup appearance.
Patrik Schick
- Age: 30
- Club: Bayer 04 Leverkusen (German Bundesliga)
- Caps/goals: 53/26
A two-time Czechia Footballer of the Year, Schick is set to compete in his first World Cup. He helped lead Bayer 04 Leverkusen to the German Bundesliga title and joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the joint top-scorer at UEFA Euro 2020.
Group B
Alphonso Davies
- Age: 25
- Club: Bayern Munich (German Bundesliga)
- Caps/goals: 58/15
The Vancouver Whitecaps FC product is a bona fide superstar at one of the world's biggest clubs. Davies is a seven-time German Bundesliga champion and captured the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Champions League titles with Bayern Munich.
Edin Džeko
- Age: 40
- Club: FC Schalke (2. Bundesliga)
- Caps/goals: 148/73
A four-time Golden Boot winner, Džeko is Bosnia's all-time leading scorer with 73 goals. The "Bosnian Diamond" is well-decorated, having won silverware with Manchester City, Inter Milan and VfL Wolfsburg.
Almoez Ali
- Age: 29
- Club: Al-Duhail SC (Qatar Stars League)
- Caps/goals: 119/55
Qatar's all-time leading scorer, Ali is appearing in his second World Cup. He was named MVP of the 2019 Asian Cup and is the only Qatari player to ever score in three different intercontinental tournaments (AFC Asian Cup, Copa América and Concacaf Gold Cup).
Granit Xhaka
- Age: 33
- Club: Sunderland (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 146/17
A captain for club and country, the defensive midfielder is set to compete in his fourth World Cup. Xhaka has won silverware almost everywhere he's played (FC Basel 1893, Arsenal FC, Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Group C
Vinícius Júnior
- Age: 25
- Club: Real Madrid (LaLiga)
- Caps/goals: 49/9
Considered one of the best players in the world, Vinícius Júnior is set to lead Brazil in a second World Cup appearance. The Real Madrid winger was named the Best FIFA Men's Player in 2024 and finished second to Spanish midfielder Rodri in the Ballon d'Or voting that year.
Achraf Hakimi
- Age: 27
- Club: Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)
- Club/goals: 96/11
Arguably the best right back in the world, Hakimi wears the captain's armband and will lead Morocco in the World Cup for the third time. The 2025 African Footballer of the Year, Hakimi captured the UEFA Champions League trophy three times, while also winning the FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid in 2018.
Wilson Isidor
- Age: 25
- Club: Sunderland (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 4/2
After representing France on the youth levels, Isidor made the one-time switch to compete for Haiti in March. The forward has played for Monaco, Lokomotiv Moscow and Zenit Saint Petersburg before helping Sunderland gain promotion to the English Premier League.
Scott McTominay
- Age: 29
- Club: Napoli (Serie A)
- Caps/goals: 70/15
McTominay scored a stunning bicycle kick against Denmark to help Scotland book their spot in the World Cup for the first time since 1998. After seven years with Manchester United, the 29-year-old just completed his second season with Napoli.
Group D
Christian Pulisic
- Age: 27
- Club: AC Milan (Serie A)
- Caps/goals: 86/33
Face of the franchise? Yup, that's Christian Pulisic, who is already fifth all-time for the USMNT in goals scored (33). A FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea, Pulisic stars for AC Milan in Serie A.
Miguel Almirón
- Age: 32
- Club: Atlanta United (Major League Soccer)
- Caps/goals: 76/10
The Atlanta United icon is in his second stint with the club after helping lead the Five Stripes to the MLS Cup presented by Audi title in 2018. Almirón, who was also a fan favorite at Newcastle United, is La Albirroja's leading scorer with 10 goals.
Mathew Ryan
- Age: 34
- Club: Levante (LaLiga)
- Caps/clean sheets: 104/41
The Socceroos captain is competing in his fourth World Cup and is third all-time with 104 caps, five behind Mark Schwarzer, and second with 41 clean sheets. Ryan just completed his first season with LaLiga side Levante.
Arda Güler
- Age: 21
- Club: Real Madrid (LaLiga)
- Caps/goals: 30/6
The 21-year-old is one of the top young players in the world and has already won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid. He's already scored six goals in 30 appearances for Türkiye and is set to compete in his first World Cup.
Group E
Florian Wirtz
- Age: 23
- Club: Liverpool FC (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 41/11
Whether it's for Liverpool or Germany, Wirtz has a penchant for finding the back of the net. The former German Bundesliga champion with Bayer 04 Leverkusen just completed his first season with Liverpool.
Leandro Bacuna
- Age: 34
- Club: Iğdır FK (1. Lig)
- Caps/goals: 70/16
Curaçao's captain, Bacuna is the country's all-time appearances (70), second in goals (16) and is set to compete in the World Cup for the first time. A former standout with Aston Villa in the English Premier League, Bacuna now competes for Iğdır FK in Türkiye's second division.
Nicolas Pépé
- Age: 31
- Club: Villarreal (LaLiga)
- Caps/goals: 53/12
The Villarreal winger is set to make his World Cup debut after helping lead the Ivory Coast to the African Cup of Nations title in 2024. Once a record signing for English Premier League powerhouse Arsenal, Pépé was a goalkeeper until the age of 14.
Moisés Caicedo
- Age: 24
- Club: Chelsea FC (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 61/3
A dynamic, box-to-box midfielder, Caicedo helped lead Chelsea to the FIFA Club World Cup title last summer. He's set to compete in the World Cup for the second time.
Group F
Virgil Van Dijk
- Age: 34
- Club: Liverpool FC (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 92/12
Considered by many to be one of the best center backs of this generation, Van Dijk captains both Liverpool and the Netherlands. He is the only defender to win UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award (2019) and finished runner-up for both the Ballon d'Or and Best FIFA Men's Player that year.
Wataru Endo
- Age: 33
- Club: Liverpool FC (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 73/4
Japan's captain since 2023, the defensive midfielder will feature in his third World Cup this summer. Before winning the English Premier League title with Liverpool, Endo lifted the AFC Champions League trophy with Urawa Red Diamonds.
Viktor Gyökeres
- Age: 28
- Club: Arsenal FC (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 33/20
Gyökeres had a dream debut season at Arsenal, leading the North London club in scoring and guiding them to the Premier League title. He scored the winning goal against Poland in the World Cup qualifying playoff final, clinching Sweden's 13th World Cup berth.
Ellyes Skhiri
- Age: 31
- Club: Eintracht Frankfurt (German Bundesliga)
- Caps/goals: 83/4
A midfielder for German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, Skhiri was named Tunisia's Footballer of the Year in 2021. The captain has played every minute of Tunisia's six matches in the last two World Cups.
Group G
Romelu Lukaku
- Age: 33
- Club: Napoli (Serie A)
- Caps/goals: 126/90
Belgium's all-time leading scorer has a remarkable 90 goals in 126 caps, including 5g/1a in 12 previous World Cup matches (2014, '18, '22). He's won league titles at RSC Anderlecht, Inter Milan and Napoli, and the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea.
Mohamed Salah
- Age: 33
- Club: Liverpool FC (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 114/65
Egypt's GOAT, Salah is his country's second all-time leading scorer. He is coming off a legendary nine-season stint with Liverpool FC that's among the greatest in Premier League history.
Mehdi Taremi
- Age: 33
- Club: Olympiacos (Greek Super League 1)
- Caps/goals: 104/58
The veteran striker is Iran's second all-time leading scorer and will compete in his third World Cup. After becoming the first Iranian player in Inter Milan history, Taremi won the Golden Boot in Portugal's top flight for FC Porto in 2023.
Chris Wood
- Age: 34
- Club: Nottingham Forest (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 90/45
No one has appeared in more games (90) or scored more goals (45) for New Zealand than Wood, who will compete in the World Cup for the first time since 2010. The All Whites captain has scored 92 Premier League goals in stints with West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City, Burnley, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.
Group H
Lamine Yamal
- Age: 18
- Club: Barcelona (LaLiga)
- Caps/goals: 25/6
Already a global superstar at age 18, Yamal boasts a Euro 2024 championship with Spain and back-to-back LaLiga titles with FC Barcelona. He is the youngest goalscorer in a European championship (16).
Federico Valverde
- Age: 27
- Club: Real Madrid (LaLiga)
- Caps/goals: 73/9
Valverde has made more than 350 appearances for Real Madrid, winning a pair of UEFA Champions League titles and a pair of FIFA Club World Cup crowns. He is set to compete in his second World Cup.
Steven Moreira
- Age: 31
- Club: Columbus Crew (Major League Soccer)
- Caps/goals: 20/0
The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year and a 2023 MLS Cup champion with the Columbus Crew, Moreira was instrumental during qualifiers in Cape Verde's historic first World Cup berth.
Salem Al-Dawsari
- Age: 34
- Club: Al-Hilal (Saudi Pro League)
- Caps/goals: 107/26
Saudi Arabia's captain, Al-Dawsari is competing in his third World Cup, famously scoring the winner over eventual champions Argentina at Qatar 2022 in one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.
Group I
Kylian Mbappé
- Age: 27
- Club: Real Madrid (LaLiga)
- Caps/goals: 98/56
Widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, Mbappé helped lead France to the World Cup title in 2018 and won the Golden Boot at Qatar 2022. He's the top goal scorer in World Cup finals with four goals.
Sadio Mané
- Age: 34
- Club: Al-Nassr (Saudi Pro League)
- Caps/goals: 126/54
The Lions of Teranga's all-time leading scorer (54) and second in appearances (126), Mané will compete in his second World Cup. He won the English Premier League Golden Boot award in 2019 during a legendary career with Liverpool.
Erling Haaland
- Age: 25
- Club: Manchester City (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 50/55
One of the best players on the planet and the Norwegian GOAT, Haaland will make his anticipated World Cup debut this summer. Norway's leading scorer with a remarkable 55 goals in 50 appearances, Haaland has scored 162 goals in 198 matches for Manchester City, winning the English Premier League Golden Boot with a record 36 goals in 2023.
Aymen Hussein
- Age: 30
- Club: Al-Karma (Iraq Stars League)
- Caps/goals: 90/32
Iraq's leading scorer, and fifth all-time, with 32 goals, Hussein will be the focal point on attack in Iraq's first World Cup appearance since 1986.
Group J
Lionel Messi
- Age: 38
- Club: Inter Miami CF (Major League Soccer)
- Caps/goals: 199/117
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is La Albiceleste's most-capped player (199 appearances) and all-time leading scorer (117 goals), leading Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022. Since his historic 2023 arrival at Inter Miami, Messi has won back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVPs while leading the Herons to MLS Cup glory in 2025.
Marcel Sabitzer
- Age: 32
- Club: Borussia Dortmund (German Bundesliga)
- Caps/goals: 98/26
The veteran midfielder will represent Austria in the World Cup for the first time. Sabitzer is fifth all-time in appearances (98) and tied for eighth with his 26 goals, and is a two-time German Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich.
Riyad Mahrez
- Age: 35
- Club: Al-Ahli (Saudi Pro League)
- Caps/goals: 114/38
Second all-time in appearances (114) and goals (38), Mahrez is set to compete in the World Cup for a second time. The 2016 African Footballer of the Year, Mahrez won five English Premier League titles, two AFC Champions League titles and one UEFA Champions League crown.
Mousa Al Tamari
- Age: 29
- Club: Stade Rennais (Ligue 1)
- Caps/goals: 77/23
After helping lead Jordan to their first-ever final at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Al Tamari is looking to guide The Chivalrous Ones in their first World Cup. He is the first Jordanian player to play and score in a top-five European league.
Group K
Cristiano Ronaldo
- Age: 41
- Club: Al-Nassr (Saudi Pro League)
- Caps/goals: 227/143
One of the greatest players of all-time, Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner who owns records for most international appearances (227) and goals scored (143). He's won 35 trophies in his illustrious career, a record three UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards and will make a record sixth World Cup appearance this summer
Yoane Wissa
- Age: 29
- Club: Newcastle United (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 38/8
Wissa is one of DR Congo’s most established players, having proven himself as a consistent Premier League–caliber forward with Brentford before his move to Newcastle this past season. The 29-year-old has scored 46 Premier League goals in 156 appearances.
Eldor Shomurodov
- Age: 30
- Club: Basaksehir (Süper Lig)
- Caps/goals: 92/44
In Uzbekistan's first-ever appearance at the World Cup, Shomurodov will be a key figure in attack while wearing the captain's armband. The reigning Süper Liga Golden Boot winner, Shomurodov helped the White Wolves reach the quarterfinals of the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
James Rodriguéz
- Age: 34
- Club: Minnesota United FC (Major League Soccer)
- Caps/goals: 126/31
Colombia's captain spent time at some of the world's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, FC Porto, Monaco, and Everton FC, among others, before playing for Minnesota United. The Golden Boot winner at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Rodriguéz enters the World Cup as the second-highest scorer in Los Cafeteros history with 31 goals, behind only Radamel Falcao (36).
Group L
Harry Kane
- Age: 32
- Club: Bayern Munich (German Bundesliga)
- Caps/goals: 114/79
Considered one of the greatest players of his generation, England's captain is the all-time leading scorer for Tottenham Hotspur (280), England (79), and is the highest-scoring English player in the UEFA Champions League (54). Kane has scored more than 500 career goals for club and country.
Luka Modrić
- Age: 40
- Club: AC Milan (Serie A)
- Caps/goals: 198/29
The Croatian captain, Modrić is one of the greatest midfielders of all time. The Ballon d'Or and World Cup Golden Ball winner was a central figure in Real Madrid's three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles (2016-18). Modrić is Croatia's all-time leader in appearances (198) and is tied for fifth with 29 goals.
Antoine Semenyo
- Age: 26
- Club: Manchester City (English Premier League)
- Caps/goals: 34/3
The Manchester City winger is set to compete in his second World Cup after two substitute appearances for the Black Stars in 2022. Semenyo's backheel finish was the winner for Man City in the 2026 FA Cup final.
Coco Carrasquilla
- Age: 27
- Club: Pumas UNAM (LIGA MX)
- Caps/goals: 72/3
A former Houston Dynamo FC standout, Carrasquilla is one of Panama's most consistent midfielders. The Golden Ball winner at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup will make his World Cup debut this summer for Los Canaleros.