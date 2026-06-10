DC United waive defender Aarón Herrera

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

D.C. United have waived defender Aarón Herrera, the club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons in the US capital, recording 1g/12a in 63 MLS appearances. He was named a 2024 MLS All-Star during his first season with the club.

Originally joining MLS in 2018, Herrera spent time with CF Montréal and, most notably, Real Salt Lake, producing 2g/21a in 143 appearances across both clubs.

A Guatemalan international, Herrera has been capped 27 times by his country.

The Black-and-Red are ninth in the Eastern Conference at the FIFA World Cup break, earning 18 points through 15 matches (4W-5L-6D record).