Argentina vs. Algeria: How to watch, stream World Cup Group J match

Led by two MLS superstars , reigning FIFA World Cup champions Argentina begin their title defense on Tuesday against Algeria in their Group J opener.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 1

1 Confederation: Conmebol (South America)

Led by Inter Miami CF teammates Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, Argentina aim to repeat as World Cup champions.

Messi enters the World Cup as La Albiceleste's most-capped player (199 appearances) and all-time leading scorer (117 goals). He also holds the record for most World Cup appearances (26 games) and minutes played (2,314+) as he's set to participate in his joint-record sixth World Cup.

Meanwhile, De Paul has been a national team regular for Argentina since making his senior debut in late 2018. He memorably shot to international stardom during La Albiceleste's run to the 2022 World Cup title after being dubbed Messi's "bodyguard" by the media.