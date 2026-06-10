Argentina vs. Algeria: How to watch, stream World Cup Group J match

Led by two MLS superstars, reigning FIFA World Cup champions Argentina begin their title defense on Tuesday against Algeria in their Group J opener.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Tuesday, June 16 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Kansas City Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 1
- Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
Led by Inter Miami CF teammates Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, Argentina aim to repeat as World Cup champions.
Messi enters the World Cup as La Albiceleste's most-capped player (199 appearances) and all-time leading scorer (117 goals). He also holds the record for most World Cup appearances (26 games) and minutes played (2,314+) as he's set to participate in his joint-record sixth World Cup.
Meanwhile, De Paul has been a national team regular for Argentina since making his senior debut in late 2018. He memorably shot to international stardom during La Albiceleste's run to the 2022 World Cup title after being dubbed Messi's "bodyguard" by the media.
Head coach Lionel Scaloni's side, which also includes Atlanta United alum Thiago Almada, will close out the group stage with matches against Austria (June 22) and Jordan (June 27).
- FIFA World Ranking: 28
- Confederation: CAF (Africa)
Returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 (fifth overall appearance), Algeria will aim to prove their prowess on the global stage.
Since reaching the Round of 16 in their last tournament appearance, Algeria were crowned 2019 Africa Cup of Nations champions and reached the AFCON quarterfinals last year.
With a star-studded cast that includes world-class winger Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City fullback Rayan Ait-Nouri and Lille midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, who's to say Les Fennecs can't surpass their previous World Cup heights?
Head coach Vladimir Petković's side will conclude Group J play with games against Jordan (June 22) and Austria (June 27).