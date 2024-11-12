Jamaica vs. USA: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

The 25-man roster also includes key European-based players, specifically midfielder Weston McKennie and forward Timothy Weah, who missed Pochettino's debut. Nico Estévez returns to the staff in his final USMNT stint before becoming Austin FC ’s head coach.

The United States are ready to turn the page on a difficult 2024, which has seen them pick up just four wins and featured a group stage exit at Copa América. With less than two years until the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino and the squad will hope a road victory over Jamaica marks the beginning of a historic run of form.