Jamaica vs. USA: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

The United States men's national team begin their quest for a fourth-straight Concacaf Nations League title on Thursday when they face Jamaica in the first leg of the quarterfinals.
How to watch & stream
- English: TBS, Max, Sling, Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo, Universo
When
- Thursday, Nov. 14 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Independence Park | Kingston, Jamaica
After making his debut in October, with a win over Panama and a loss to Mexico, Mauricio Pochettino takes on his first competitive test as USMNT manager. These matches also allow preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, with all three nations auto-qualified.
The second leg will be played on Nov. 18 at St. Louis CITY’s Energizer Park.
Jamaica cruised through their Concacaf Nations League group stage, going undefeated (2W-0L-2D) to reach the quarterfinal round. The Reggae Boyz are looking to avenge their last Nations League defeat, a 3-1 loss to the United States in the 2023-24 semifinal.
Head coach Steve McLaren's roster features two MLS players, defender Tayvon Gray (New York City FC), who qualified for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union).
They'll join English Premier League standouts Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Michail Antonio (West Ham), Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United), and Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) on a roster in search of another surprise semifinal return.
The US return with a familiar roster featuring four MLS players, headlined by the defensive duo of Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati).
The 25-man roster also includes key European-based players, specifically midfielder Weston McKennie and forward Timothy Weah, who missed Pochettino's debut. Nico Estévez returns to the staff in his final USMNT stint before becoming Austin FC’s head coach.
The United States are ready to turn the page on a difficult 2024, which has seen them pick up just four wins and featured a group stage exit at Copa América. With less than two years until the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino and the squad will hope a road victory over Jamaica marks the beginning of a historic run of form.