"It's surreal": Before Arsenal move, Matt Turner gets New England Revolution send-off

Six years ago, Matt Turner turned up for a preseason trial with the New England Revolution . The unheralded, undrafted and unknown goalkeeper from Fairfield University was given a chance to win a roster spot.

A new apex will soon arrive, as he’ll be putting on those gloves to kick off his first training session with English Premier League giants Arsenal.

Taking chances has become the defining theme of Turner’s improbable career that has reached inconceivable heights since deciding to put on the goalkeeper gloves in high school.

Turner didn’t get many chances growing up. He wasn’t some big-time United States youth international. Hell, he only started playing soccer at 14 years old, initially just to stay in shape for other sports. He knew with every opportunity, there might not be another chance.

Turner will make one more appearance for the Revs, this Sunday against Minnesota United FC (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). It’s his farewell match at Gillette Stadium. He was with the USMNT for their June window but returns for a final game before he heads to London. A fan favorite, Turner is delighted to have the chance to play in Foxboro one more time.

“I’m just focused on saying goodbye to these fans who hold a special place in my heart," Turner said. "They welcomed me to this team, made me feel like a superstar even when I was playing [at USL League One's] Richmond [Kickers]. It’s been tough with COVID, not getting the chance to be with them one-on-one, signing autographs as frequently. I hope Sunday we’ll rectify all that and leave on good terms.”

Turner, who turns 28 next week, got the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award and earned an MLS Best XI spot as the Revs won last year's Supporters' Shield in record-breaking fashion (73 points).

It was yet another high point after Turner slowly climbed the depth chart from out on loan, to third-string to backup and finally the starter – only to briefly retreat back to the bench towards the end of ex-manager Brad Friedel’s tenure.