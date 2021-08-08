Is Alejandro Pozuelo back? Toronto FC star shows MVP form against NYCFC

Amid all the storylines surrounding Toronto FC this year – Chris Armas’ standoff with star striker Jozy Altidore and the coach’s subsequent departure chief among them – it’s somewhat lost that Alejandro Pozuelo has been seemingly stuck in first gear.
Through injury, the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP has been limited to 653 minutes across nine appearances (seven starts), unable to fully reach peak levels.
But Saturday offered the strongest indication yet that the Pozuelo of old may be back. The Designated Player had one goal and one assist in a 2-2 draw against high-flying New York City FC, completing TFC’s comeback at BMO Field.
The Spanish No. 10 described what the season’s been like for him, referencing how the Reds previously set up base camp in Florida and have only recently returned to Canada – measures enacted due to COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.
“We come here and the COVID, after we go to Orlando, three months alone in the hotel, we come back and I'm injured in the quad for three months, and after we come back in Toronto, and again in the groin; difficult time for me,” Pozuelo noted.
“But I try to change something. I try to change, to eat better, to sleep a little bit better also, to do something to go forward, and now I feel very good,” the 29-year-old continued. “I feel very good today. I try to – going forward, because we know these last two, three months, it's important for us in the league, and we know we have a good team. We try to go to the playoff and after the playoff, whatever can happen.”
Pozuelo’s stellar performance started in the 49th minute when he slipped Richie Laryea through, cutting NYCFC’s 2-0 lead in half. He then equalized in the 55th minute when brushing home a through-ball combination between Ralph Priso and Ifunanyachi Achara, halftime subs for veterans Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore.
Three points ultimately proved elusive – Toronto are now 2W-1L-4D since interim manager Javier Perez took over from Armas – but the team’s ceiling is apparent when Pozuelo is in form. He was also credited with three key passes and won 75% of his duels.
“I think Alejandro is a special player,” Perez said. “He's one of these players that changes the team. I think tonight he was really good. We didn't know how he could go, given the fact that he didn't play for the last couple of games, but he came on and he never disappoints us.”
For Toronto to mount a charge up the Eastern Conference standings, they’ll need Pozuelo to stay healthy and link up with the likes of Altidore and winger Yeferson Soteldo, their two other DPs. Mind you, Pozuelo didn’t even make his 2021 season debut until a May 29 match against the Columbus Crew – a delay that meant he also missed their Concacaf Champions League run, which ended in the quarterfinals against Cruz Azul.
So, is Pozuelo fully back? It’s hard to definitively say, but the playmaker showed moments of brilliance that Toronto fans have come to expect since his March 2019 arrival from Belgian club KRC Genk. In 62 regular-season games (58 starts), he's notched 22 goals and 25 assists for the club.
“Personally I feel very good today,” Pozuelo said. “Like last year, I feel good with the ball. I feel faster. I feel good with my teammates. So I try to keep going. I try to train good, to work hard and that's it.
“I know I have quality to give to the team, to help my teammates, to give power to this team, and I'm proud to go forward and try to help the team. I want to win a trophy with Toronto. Everybody knows I'm working to do this, so I hope we can win in the future some trophies. This is my dream.”