Is Alejandro Pozuelo back? Toronto FC star shows MVP form against NYCFC

Amid all the storylines surrounding Toronto FC this year – Chris Armas’ standoff with star striker Jozy Altidore and the coach’s subsequent departure chief among them – it’s somewhat lost that Alejandro Pozuelo has been seemingly stuck in first gear.

Through injury, the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP has been limited to 653 minutes across nine appearances (seven starts), unable to fully reach peak levels.

But Saturday offered the strongest indication yet that the Pozuelo of old may be back. The Designated Player had one goal and one assist in a 2-2 draw against high-flying New York City FC, completing TFC’s comeback at BMO Field.

The Spanish No. 10 described what the season’s been like for him, referencing how the Reds previously set up base camp in Florida and have only recently returned to Canada – measures enacted due to COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

“We come here and the COVID, after we go to Orlando, three months alone in the hotel, we come back and I'm injured in the quad for three months, and after we come back in Toronto, and again in the groin; difficult time for me,” Pozuelo noted.