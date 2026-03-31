Inter Miami vs. Austin FC: How to watch Nu Stadium opener

Inter Miami CF officially unveil Nu Stadium on Saturday by welcoming Austin FC for a Matchday 6 contest.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, April 4 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Nu Stadium | Miami, Florida
Record
- 3rd in Eastern Conference
- 10 points, 3W-1L-1D
What to know
After playing in Fort Lauderdale since their 2020 expansion season, the Herons are setting roots in the heart of Miami with Nu Stadium – a 26,700-seat soccer-specific stadium that's the centerpiece of a 131-acre development near Miami International Airport.
It's the latest crowning achievement for a club that transformed North American soccer with the summer 2023 arrival of Lionel Messi. The legendary Argentine No. 10 has guided the Herons to three titles: 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.
However, Miami's 2026 season hit its first bump last month with an early exit from the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC.
The Herons responded with a 3-2 win at Eastern Conference rivals New York City FC. Now, they're hoping to use the christening of Nu Stadium as further momentum following a five-game road swing to begin the campaign.
Who to watch
- Lionel Messi: The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has 4g/0a in four league appearances this year. Messi is expected to lead Argentina during their FIFA World Cup title defense this summer.
- Rodrigo De Paul: The 2022 World Cup champion is in his first full season with Miami since being fully acquired from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid.
- Dayne St. Clair: The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Canadian international joined the Herons in January via free agency. St. Clair hopes to earn his country's starting job at the 2026 World Cup.
- Germán Berterame: Berterame is looking for his first goal at his new club as he vies for a spot on Mexico's World Cup squad. In January, the striker was acquired from LIGA MX's CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million.
- Micael: Amid Maxi Falcón's knee injury, the Brazilian center back has emerged as Miami's main defensive pillar. Before the March international break, Micael scored the game-winner at NYCFC.
Predicted XI
De Paul missed Miami's trip to NYCFC (contusion), but should return to the starting lineup after featuring for Argentina during the March international window.
Record
- 11th in Western Conference
- 5 points, 1W-2L-2D
What to know
Austin are in their second season under head coach Nico Estévez. In 2025, he led the club to the US Open Cup final and back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after a two-year absence.
Hoping to build on that success, the Verde & Black were active during the winter transfer window. They acquired Uruguay international Facundo Torres for a reported $9.5 million, completing their Designated Player trio alongside fellow forwards Myrto Uzuni and Brandon Vazquez.
After taking four points from their first two matches of 2026, Austin have gone winless in their last three. Most recently, they played to a 0-0 draw at home against Western Conference leaders LAFC.
Can the Verde & Black return to winning ways while playing spoiler at Nu Stadium in front of a prime-time audience?
Who to watch
- Facundo Torres: Acquired from Brazil's Palmeiras after a star-making stint with Orlando City, Torres has 0g/2a in his first five games for Austin. He hopes to make Uruguay's upcoming World Cup roster.
- Myrto Uzuni: During the March international window, the Albanian international narrowly missed out on the World Cup following a 2-1 playoff defeat to Poland.
- Brad Stuver: The veteran goalkeeper is coming off a milestone 2025 season where he earned MLS All-Star honors. Stuver is Austin's all-time appearance leader with 188 games (all competitions).
- Jayden Nelson: The pacy forward joined Austin over the winter via trade from Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Nelson is pushing to make Canada's World Cup squad.
- Ilie Sánchez: The Verde & Black captain is at his third MLS club, following previous stops at Sporting Kansas City and LAFC.
Predicted XI
With Vazquez (knee), Nelson (hamstring) and Owen Wolff (sports hernia) all dealing with early-season injuries, Austin's attack isn't yet at full strength. Who could provide a moment of magic for Estévez's side?
Not all home-field advantages are created equal, especially when it's the first-ever game at a new stadium. But Inter Miami will have unprecedented support and atmosphere behind them on Saturday, and are expected to deliver all three points in their Nu Stadium debut.