Inter Miami vs. Austin FC: How to watch Nu Stadium opener

Record

3rd in Eastern Conference

10 points, 3W-1L-1D

What to know

After playing in Fort Lauderdale since their 2020 expansion season, the Herons are setting roots in the heart of Miami with Nu Stadium – a 26,700-seat soccer-specific stadium that's the centerpiece of a 131-acre development near Miami International Airport.

It's the latest crowning achievement for a club that transformed North American soccer with the summer 2023 arrival of Lionel Messi. The legendary Argentine No. 10 has guided the Herons to three titles: 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

However, Miami's 2026 season hit its first bump last month with an early exit from the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC.

The Herons responded with a 3-2 win at Eastern Conference rivals New York City FC. Now, they're hoping to use the christening of Nu Stadium as further momentum following a five-game road swing to begin the campaign.

Who to watch

Lionel Messi: The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has 4g/0a in four league appearances this year. Messi is expected to lead Argentina during their FIFA World Cup title defense this summer.

The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has 4g/0a in four league appearances this year. Messi is expected to lead Argentina during their FIFA World Cup title defense this summer. Rodrigo De Paul: The 2022 World Cup champion is in his first full season with Miami since being fully acquired from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid.

The 2022 World Cup champion is in his first full season with Miami since being fully acquired from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid. Dayne St. Clair: The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Canadian international joined the Herons in January via free agency. St. Clair hopes to earn his country's starting job at the 2026 World Cup.

The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Canadian international joined the Herons in January via free agency. St. Clair hopes to earn his country's starting job at the 2026 World Cup. Germán Berterame: Berterame is looking for his first goal at his new club as he vies for a spot on Mexico's World Cup squad. In January, the striker was acquired from LIGA MX's CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million.

Berterame is looking for his first goal at his new club as he vies for a spot on Mexico's World Cup squad. In January, the striker was acquired from LIGA MX's CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million. Micael: Amid Maxi Falcón's knee injury, the Brazilian center back has emerged as Miami's main defensive pillar. Before the March international break, Micael scored the game-winner at NYCFC.

Predicted XI