Inter Miami: Diego Gómez lifts Paraguay over Brazil with must-see golazo

Diego Gómez ’s star keeps rising, this time in Paraguay’s 1-0 win over Brazil in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying.

The Inter Miami CF midfielder’s outside-of-the-foot golazo sent Estadio Defensores del Chaco into raptures Tuesday evening, celebrating his first international tally alongside former Atlanta United attacker Miguel Almirón.

Gómez, 21, captained Paraguay's U-23s at the 2024 Summer Olympics. He now has nine senior-team caps.

With Inter Miami, Gómez has 7g/9a in 32 all-competition matches since arriving last summer from Paraguayan side Libertad. He helped capture the 2023 Leagues Cup title and has played a crucial role in Inter Miami leading the 2024 Supporters’ Shield race.