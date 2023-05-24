Galaxy oust LAFC, Cincinnati survive PKs, Dynamo romp into US Open Cup quarters

LAFC may be in the Concacaf Champions League final, but hopes of advancing in the US Open Cup were dashed Tuesday by El Trafico rival LA Galaxy.
Inter Miami CF, Houston Dynamo FC and FC Cincinnati were also quarterfinal-bound after booking their tickets with Round-of-16 victories against MLS opposition.
Inter Miami CF 2, Nashville SC 1
The Argentine duo of Franco Negri and Nicolás Stefanelli scored on either side of a second-half weather delay to give Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Nashville, whose lone goal at DRV PNK Stadium came courtesy of Alex Muyl.
In a bit of revenge from their MLS Matchday 13 loss against the Coyotes, Miami not only settled some scores, but also kept their hopes of winning a first major trophy alive.
Goals
Houston Dynamo FC 4, Minnesota United FC 0
Corey Baird scored a hat-trick to book Houston Dynamo FC’s spot in the quarterfinals via a 4-0 win over 10-man Minnesota United FC at Shell Energy Stadium.
Baird scored his first goal from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after Bongokuhle Hlongwane was called for a handball in the box. Five minutes later, the Loons were reduced to 10 men when Kervin Arriaga was sent off for his second bookable offense.
Baird doubled Houston’s lead in the 68th minute, taking a through ball from Amine Bassi before chipping Clint Irwin. Baird set up Aliyu Ibrahim for a third goal in the 79th minute before getting his hat-trick one minute from full time.
Goals
New York Red Bulls 1(3), FC Cincinnati 1(5)
Dante Vanzeir was the hero and villain for the New York Red Bulls, scoring the stoppage-time equalizer that forced extra time and eventually penalty kicks, only to have his attempt saved in the ensuing shootout as FC Cincinnati advanced into the next round 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.
Playing without Brandon Vazquez, out with a knock, the Supporters’ Shield leaders managed just fine thanks to Yuya Kubo’s 42nd-minute opener and were within seconds of finishing the game off in regulation time. In the end, they went a perfect five-for-five from the spot, with Álvaro Barreal’s fifth and decisive PK goal giving Cincy a spot in the quarterfinals.
Goals
LAFC 0, LA Galaxy 2
For the second time in as many years, the LA Galaxy knocked out LAFC in the US Open Cup Round of 16, advancing to the quarterfinals following a 2-0 victory at BMO Stadium Tuesday.
Riqui Puig made up for a first-half penalty kick saved by Eldin Jakupovic with a remarkable solo effort through the LAFC defense that doubled the Galaxy’s lead in the 52nd minute. That came three minutes after second-half substitute Tyler Boyd broke the stalemate with a stunning left-footed blast.