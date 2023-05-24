Galaxy oust LAFC, Cincinnati survive PKs, Dynamo romp into US Open Cup quarters

New York Red Bulls 1(3), FC Cincinnati 1(5)

Dante Vanzeir was the hero and villain for the New York Red Bulls , scoring the stoppage-time equalizer that forced extra time and eventually penalty kicks, only to have his attempt saved in the ensuing shootout as FC Cincinnati advanced into the next round 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw .

Playing without Brandon Vazquez, out with a knock, the Supporters’ Shield leaders managed just fine thanks to Yuya Kubo’s 42nd-minute opener and were within seconds of finishing the game off in regulation time. In the end, they went a perfect five-for-five from the spot, with Álvaro Barreal’s fifth and decisive PK goal giving Cincy a spot in the quarterfinals.