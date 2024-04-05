Inter Miami star Luis Suárez named MLS Player of the Month

Inter Miami CF striker Luis Suárez is the MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2024.

During his first month in the league, Suárez recorded five goals and three assists as Inter Miami sit tied for second place in the Eastern Conference. Suárez’s five goals were tied for the second most in MLS, with all five coming from open play. The eight goal contributions were also the second most in the league, trailing only Real Salt Lake striker Cristian Arango.

With Suárez leading the forward line, Inter Miami finished with a 3W-2L-2D record during February and March, totaling an MLS-best 14 goals to begin the year. Suárez also earned two Player of the Matchday nods, including in Matchday 3 for his two-goal, two-assist performance in a 5-0 victory over rival Orlando City SC. The other came during Matchday 5, recording an off-the-bench brace in a 3-1 win at D.C. United.

Suárez is the first player in Inter Miami history to be named MLS Player of the Month. He is the third Uruguayan player to earn the honor in MLS history and the first to do so since Nicolás Lodeiro’s performance for Seattle Sounders FC in August 2016.

Suárez and Miami will look to return to the top of the Eastern Conference when they host the Colorado Rapids on Matchday 8 (Saturday, 7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).