Inter Miami CF sign homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Inter Miami CF have signed US youth international midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi as a homegrown player, the club announced Monday.

The 17-year-old joins through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026 and 2027. He’s the fifth Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for their first team.

“Benjamin is a really exciting young talent that we believe in. He’s a young midfielder who has improved so much in such a short period of time and we’re very excited to continue to help his development now with the first team,” Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

“This is another positive step for our development pathway as we look to continue to find and develop the best young players in South Florida.”

Cremaschi joined Inter Miami in August 2021 and rapidly ascended through the club’s youth ranks. He helped guide their U-17s to a GA Cup semifinal and earned an MLS NEXT All-Star nod.

At the MLS NEXT Pro level with Inter Miami CF II, Cremaschi has five goals and one assist in 13 appearances.

“I’m happy and excited to start next year in January in preseason with the first team to start preparing and learning from the most experienced players and Phil [Neville],” said Cremaschi. “Signing for my hometown team, playing at home in front of my family and friends is a dream come true.”

Prior to joining Inter Miami, Cremaschi featured for Inter Miami Academy partner club Weston FC for three years. He guided their U-16 team to the 2021 MLS NEXT Cup title, claiming the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s best player. 

Internationally, Cremaschi was called up to the US U-20s for a week-long training camp in Frisco, Texas, where the squad trained alongside the senior USMNT before they departed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He helped the US U-19s win the Slovenia Nations Cup, bagging a brace in a victory over Croatia.

Cremaschi is also eligible to represent Argentina.

