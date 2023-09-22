Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Call it an AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday hat trick for the Herons: An Inter Miami CF player is taking home the honors for the third-straight time. This time Robert Taylor gets the nod for Matchday 33 with (44.5%) of the vote, following Leonardo Campana and Facundo Farías wins in Matchdays 32 and 31.

2nd place (24.0%), Kwado Opoku: The recently-acquired attacker (traded to CF Montréal from LAFC) hit a left-footed blast from distance after a skillful solo run in CFMTL's 1-1 draw with Supporters' Shield-leading FC Cincinnati.

3rd place (18.1%), Facundo Farías: The U22 Initiative signing got the ball rolling in Miami's 4-0 win over Toronto FC via an acrobatic volley from inside the box.

4th place (13.5%), Benjamin Cremaschi: The rising Inter Miami homegrown played both provider and finisher in a well-worked one-two with Campana.

Check out all of the nominees below:

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir out for season with injury
Luciano Acosta: FC Cincinnati captain vows to "go for everything" after contract extension
Inter Miami's Robert Taylor wins Goal of the Matchday 
FC Cincinnati's Álvaro Barreal nominated for FIFA Púskas Award
