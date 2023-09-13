Inter Miami's Facundo Farías wins Goal of the Matchday 

Everything came up Inter Miami CF in Matchday 31, with Facundo Farías now earning AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for his second-ever MLS strike.
The Argentine attacker (56.7% of the fan vote) provided the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Farías, who also placed on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi, capitalized on a breakaway that started from Sergio Busquets' quick-thinking free kick.
2nd place (22.7%), Claudio Bravo: The Portland Timbers picked up three huge home points with Bravo capping a 2-0 victory over LAFC in the 53rd minute. The Argentine left back started the sequence by winning the ball in midfield and ended the well-worked team goal with a left-footed finish.
3rd place (14.2%), Franco Fragapane: In desperate need of a late equalizer, Fragapane provided it for Minnesota United FC in their 1-1 draw vs. the New England Revolution. This was no typical goal, though, as goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair provided the assist following a last-minute corner kick.
4th place (6.4%), Carles Gil: Linking up with his brother Nacho, Carles hammered home a first-time attempt from 10 yards out that gave New England a first-half lead at Minnesota.
Check out all of the nominees below: