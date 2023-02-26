Inter Miami enjoy "dream" start, even without Josef Martínez's milestone

If you drew up a season-opening victory for Inter Miami CF – the club’s first such accomplishment since joining MLS in 2020 – odds are one of Josef Martínez or Leonardo Campana would be on the goalscorer’s sheet.

“It was a different feeling around this football club,” said Miami head coach Phil Neville. “Over the last 12 months – and we spoke before the game about the start of the journey – I do feel as if this is not the start of the journey. I feel as if this is just a continuation of the journey that we started last season.”

In some ways, Miami picked up where they left off last year when they earned the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

That hypothetical didn’t arrive for the Herons’ headlining strikers Saturday evening, but the club nonetheless began their 2023 campaign with momentum by spoiling CF Montréal ’s debut under manager Hernan Losada, 2-0 , at DRV PNK Stadium.

More to come

That journey, in 2022, was sparked by midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo arriving via a summertime trade with Toronto FC and a late-career renaissance from legendary Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuaín. But Pozuelo is reportedly signing in the Turkish Süper Lig and Higuaín has retired, taking his scintillating form into life’s next chapter.

Thus, Miami’s attack – at least in concept (for now) – is supposed to feed Martínez and Campana. The former, the 2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, arrived this offseason on a non-Designated Player deal after his contract buyout at Atlanta United. The latter, a Young DP, is now in south Florida permanently after his previous loan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In due course, Neville is confident Martínez will find the net. The star Venezuelan is on 98 goals in 135 regular-season games, two tallies short of joining the league’s esteemed 100-goals club. Martínez could become the fastest-ever to reach that milestone, a mark currently held by MLS Season Pass analyst and New York Red Bulls legend Bradley Wright-Phillips (100 goals in 159 regular-season games).

“There's more to come,” Neville said of Martínez. “But I do think with his standard and his presence, he occupies defenders. He definitely occupies defenders because they know he's playing on the shoulder. They know he's a threat. Sometimes when Josef leaves the ball, sometimes without touching it, he actually makes us even more unpredictable. He brings players into the game.”

Meanwhile, Neville said Campana missed out on the match with a minor calf strain. The Ecuadorian international played in 26 matches last year amid some injuries, yet was still Miami’s second-leading scorer with 11g/2a.

“We were all a little bit frustrated yesterday because we'd obviously planned the whole game plan around Leo and Josef playing,” said Neville. “We had trust in the players that were coming in and we now hope Leo comes back as quickly as possible. He's a big player for us. If we're going to be successful, Leo has to play. And if he plays, he'll score goals just like Josef will.”

Debut goals

Which brings us to Miami’s actual goalscorers against Montréal, both of whom scored on their club debut. The first arrived in the 41st minute via center back Sergii Kryvtsov, the club’s new backline anchor and a Ukrainian international who joined last month from UEFA Champions League regulars Shakhtar Donetsk. Kryvtsov bundled home a flicked-on corner kick, resulting in a situation he “couldn’t even dream about.”

“It was beautiful,” said Kryvtsov. “I forgot how it is to play with fans; because of the situation in Ukraine we cannot play with fans and today was great. Thanks to our fans for this great experience.”

Miami sealed the deal in the 76th minute via homegrown signing and Haitian international striker Shanyder Borgelin. After a pinball-like sequence, Borgelin settled an encounter where six Miami players made their club debut. DP midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro also returned to the starting lineup following his 2022 loan to Liga MX’s CF Monterrey.