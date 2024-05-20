Inter Miami defender Nicolás Freire suffers ACL injury

Inter Miami CF center back Nicolás Freire is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 MLS season after suffering an injured right ACL (knee), the club announced Monday.

Freire got hurt Saturday in the second half of Inter Miami's 1-0 win over D.C. United.

The veteran Argentine defender joined Inter Miami in January on a season-long loan from Liga MX side Pumas UNAM, ultimately playing in 10 matches (nine starts).

What now?

Without Freire, head coach Tata Martino is expected to lean on Tomás Avilés and Sergii Kryvtsov as the team's first-choice center-back pairing. Should Inter Miami want to add roster reinforcements, the Secondary Transfer Window spans from July 18 to Aug. 14.

Freire joins Facundo Farías as Inter Miami players who have suffered a season-long knee injury in 2024. Midfielders Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo have also missed extended time, but are expected back soon.