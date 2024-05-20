Matchday

Inter Miami defender Nicolás Freire suffers ACL injury

Nicolas Freire - Inter Miami
MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF center back Nicolás Freire is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 MLS season after suffering an injured right ACL (knee), the club announced Monday.

Freire got hurt Saturday in the second half of Inter Miami's 1-0 win over D.C. United.

The veteran Argentine defender joined Inter Miami in January on a season-long loan from Liga MX side Pumas UNAM, ultimately playing in 10 matches (nine starts).

What now?

Without Freire, head coach Tata Martino is expected to lean on Tomás Avilés and Sergii Kryvtsov as the team's first-choice center-back pairing. Should Inter Miami want to add roster reinforcements, the Secondary Transfer Window spans from July 18 to Aug. 14.

Freire joins Facundo Farías as Inter Miami players who have suffered a season-long knee injury in 2024. Midfielders Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo have also missed extended time, but are expected back soon.

Despite another injury setback, Inter Miami are atop the Supporters' Shield race through Matchday 15. They've scored a league-high 36 goals and accrued 31 points (9W-2L-4D).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Nicolás Freire Matchday

Related Stories

Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi named Player of the Matchday
Stock Up, Stock Down: New York City meet the moment, Montréal fall flat
Twellman's Takes: Real Salt Lake can "double down" this summer
More News
More News
Inter Miami defender Nicolás Freire suffers ACL injury

Inter Miami defender Nicolás Freire suffers ACL injury
USMNT ready for Copa América: What the 4 MLS call-ups bring
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT ready for Copa América: What the 4 MLS call-ups bring
Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi named Player of the Matchday
Stock Up, Stock Down: New York City meet the moment, Montréal fall flat
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: New York City meet the moment, Montréal fall flat
Twellman's Takes: Real Salt Lake can "double down" this summer
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Real Salt Lake can "double down" this summer
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 15: Federico Bernardeschi
1:13

Player of the Matchday 15: Federico Bernardeschi
Twellman's Takes: Austin FC have a secret weapon at Q2 Stadium
0:55

Twellman's Takes: Austin FC have a secret weapon at Q2 Stadium
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:43

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati might be even better in 2024
1:31

Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati might be even better in 2024