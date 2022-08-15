Player of the Week

Inter Miami CF star Alejandro Pozuelo named Week 25 Continental Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22_MLS-POTW-16x9_week25

Alejandro Pozuelo, with two goals and one assist during Inter Miami CF’s 3-2 comeback win over New York City FC on Saturday, reminded fans why he won the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

That output powered the Spanish midfielder to Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, becoming the third Herons player to win the award this year. Forwards Leonardo Campana (Week 6) and Gonzalo Higuain (Week 23) both previously took home the honor.

Pozuelo, acquired by Miami in a trade with Toronto FC on July 7, scored a first-half equalizer in the 39th minute and provided the winner in the 84th minute. In between, he assisted Ariel Lassiter’s 63rd-minute strike.

Pozuelo’s efforts moved Miami into the Eastern Conference’s seventh-and-final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. With six goals and eight assists on the season across time with Miami and Toronto, Pozuelo has now recorded at least 14 goal contributions in three of his four MLS seasons.

Pozuelo, who won MLS Player of the Week honors once before (Week 8 of 2019), has powered Miami to a four-game unbeaten streak (2W-0L-2D). Up next, they host Toronto – Pozuelo’s former club – on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

Player of the Week Alejandro Pozuelo Inter Miami CF

