Real Salt Lake acquire Colombian defender Juan José Arias

Real Salt Lake have acquired defender Juan José Arias on loan from Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional, the club announced Monday.

The 22-year-old center back is on loan through July 13 with a purchase option. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

"Juan Jose strengthens both the depth and competitive quality of our defensive unit," said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. "His consistent development and maturity during his time at Nacional have positioned him as an ideal fit for our U22 roster spot.

"We're excited to see him compete at the highest level throughout this 2026 season, hopefully establishing himself as a long-term contributor to our club."

Arias arrives with 1g/2a in 74 games since debuting with Atlético Nacional in 2022. The two-time Liga DIMAYOR champion has also featured in the Copa Libertadores.

“I'm very happy to be here in Salt Lake, a beautiful city and a club that has everything I need to develop my potential,” said Arias. "I'm very eager to wear this jersey and play for this club. Also, I’d like to extend my greetings to the fans, as I hope to see you all very soon at the stadium!”

RSL's 2026 season begins on Feb. 21 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).