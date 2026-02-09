CF Montreal acquire forward Noah Streit from FC Basel

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have acquired forward Noah Streit from Swiss Super League powerhouse FC Basel, the club announced Monday.

The 20-year-old Swiss youth international is under contract through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30. FC Basel will retain a percentage of any future transfer fee.

“We are very pleased to welcome Noah Streit to our roster,” said Luca Saputo, Montréal's senior director of recruitment and athletic methodology.

“Noah is a dynamic left winger, capable of creating imbalances and making a significant offensive impact. He perfectly fits the profile we are looking for to energize our attacks.”

Streit arrives after spending the first part of the 2025-26 season on loan with second-division side Neuchâtel Xamax FCS, scoring 3g/2a in 21 matches across all competitions. Previously, he played 53 matches with FC Basel II over three seasons.

Montréal open their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at San Diego FC (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).