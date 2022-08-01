Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuaín named Week 23 Continental Player of the Week

Coming off the first hat trick of his MLS career, Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuaín has been awarded MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire for Week 23 of the 2022 MLS season.

Higuaín opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a highlight-reel free kick that he scorched into the top corner, giving no chance to Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano . Following an equalizer from Brenner , Higuaín restored the advantage in the 37th minute, rounding the goalkeeper and finishing into an open net off a pinpoint feed from Alejandro Pozuelo .

The trio of goals brings Higuaín's tally to the season up to seven in 16 appearances (8 starts), to go along with one assist in 805 minutes. It also brings him up to 20 goals for his MLS career, making him the first player in Inter Miami history to achieve that milestone.

Higuaín is the second Inter Miami player to garner Player of the Week honors this season, joining Campana in Week 6. He had one prior POTW nod, earned in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

The accolade comes as Higuaín looks to help Inter Miami mount an Audi MLS Cup Playoff push down the stretch run of the 2022 season, with the Herons currently occupying the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference with 26 points from 22 matches (7W-10L-5D). They'll look to cover more ground in Week 24 with a midweek road matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday at Pay Pal Park (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).