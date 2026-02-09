San Diego FC can send Champions Cup message vs. Pumas

San Diego FC took MLS by storm during their historic 2025 expansion season. Judging by their 2026 opener, they could do the same in the Concacaf Champions Cup .

“What you will see is San Diego FC going after the game, trying to score goals, trying to score the next goal, trying to be a protagonist.”

“We will never turn away from our convictions for the style of play that we have,” head coach Mikey Varas told reporters during his matchday-1 press conference, all but dismissing the possibility of playing conservatively in the Mexico City altitude.

The Chrome-and-Azul can finish off their Round One series against LIGA MX’s Pumas UNAM on Tuesday night (8 pm ET | FS2, TUDN) at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, where they'll have a three-goal aggregate lead after a dominant 4-1 win last week in Leg 1.

“We always start from the premise of being humble,” Varas stated. “There’s nothing pre-determined until the job is done.”

However, Varas was just as adamant that his squad’s confidence shouldn’t be confused for arrogance.

“It’s our culture,” said midfielder Aníbal Godoy . “I think it’s what we’ve been doing since last year, into the preseason and into this game.

Just one game into their sophomore campaign, the Chrome-and-Azul’s identity appears as strong as ever.

That mindset took SDFC to unprecedented heights last season, when the then-newcomers set expansion records for points (63) and wins (19) before reaching the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Results that decide the next round ⚽️ Pumas or San Diego, who goes through? 👀 @KavakMexico pic.twitter.com/s5xjGdxeqh

Date with history

San Diego will try to get the job done under historical circumstances.

Tuesday's game will be their first-ever official match in Mexico, and a positive result would book a Round-of-16 showdown against reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca.

"Not just physically, but mentally as well, the group is very complete and very excited about this great challenge," said Godoy. "We know this is something historic for us as a group and for the club."

For Varas, the key to success is "just making sure that we're as prepared as possible.