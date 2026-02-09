Nashville SC sign defender Jeisson Palacios to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Nashville SC have signed defender Jeisson Palacios to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29, the club announced Monday.

The 31-year-old Colombian center back contributed 2g/2a in 28 appearances across all competitions during his debut 2025 season with the Coyotes, helping them win the US Open Cup.

“Jeisson’s impact was felt immediately upon his insertion into our group last season,” said Nashville president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs. “We are excited about seeing his role continue to grow in 2026 and beyond.”

Palacios' extension comes after the club acquired Ghanaian center back Maxwell Woledzi from Norwegian top-flight side Fredrikstad FK this offseason. Longtime defender and captain Walker Zimmerman departed over the winter and joined Toronto FC in free agency.

“I am very happy to sign my extension, and I am thankful for the opportunity and all the fans who have supported me during my time here,” said Palacios. “My family and I love Nashville, and, God willing, I can continue bringing success to the club and city.”

Nashville kick off the 2026 MLS season Feb. 21 at home against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV). On Feb. 17, they’ll make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut at Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa.